- By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
An Australian government minister says rapper Ye could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to reports that the U.S. celebrity formerly known as Kanye West intends to visit his partner's family in Australia next week. Clare says he doesn’t know if Ye has applied for a visa but Australia has previously refused them to people with antisemitic views. Ye recently praised Hitler in an interview and was suspended from Twitter after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye’s representative has not responded to AP's questions over whether he has married Australian Bianca Censori.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Khloé Kardashian commemorated Andrea Brooks, the mother of her ex Tristan Thompson, on Monday with a heart-wrenching tribute weeks after she died.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Lady Gaga and Rihanna earned Oscar nominations Tuesday in a best original song category that found Taylor Swift left out. Gaga was nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” while Rihanna became a first-time nominee through “Lift Me Up,” a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” They will compete at the 2023 Academy Awards. Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” was left out. Diane Warren received her 14th Oscar nomination with her song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” Other nominees are M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which was written by Chandrabose, while Ryan Lott and David Byrne wre nominated for “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once."
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
It’s about an hour after Ke Huy Quan heard his name read as an Academy Award nominee for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “Still processing” would be an understatement. “Still jumping for joy” would be more accurate. Few Oscar nominees this year have had a more round-about way to reaching the Academy Awards than the 51-year-old Quan. After starring in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “The Goonies” as a child, Quan struggled to find work in an industry with few opportunities for Asian Americans. He eventually more or less abandoned his hopes of acting again. Now, Quan is living a dream he had given up on.
‘Everything Everywhere’ cast and crew visited Monterey Park on eve of Oscars noms: ‘This is not the time to stay away’
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The evening before earning a leading 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture, director and three of four record-setting nods for actors of Asian descent, the cast and crew of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” gathered for dim sum in Monterey Park.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goldenvoice’s Cruel World Festival will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on May 20 and will feature performances by Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Adam Ant, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Human League and more.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
James Cameron remembers what it was like to have the most-nominated film of its year. He made “Titanic,” you know. He also made the first “Avatar,” which tied in 2010′s Oscar nomination field with “The Hurt Locker,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow, one of his ex-wives, and which went on to win b…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As films with Black leads and directors — “The Woman King,” “Till” and “Nope” — were shut out from the 2023 Oscar nominations, some are resurrecting the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending January 20th
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
The nominations to the 95th Academy Awards are now out. But where can you watch the heavy hitters? Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the list with 11 nods and is available as a digital rental. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Nine of the 10 best picture nominees had theatrical releases. Some of the films nominated across categories are still in theaters, only in limited release. But many are also available online to stream or procure as a digital rental now.
- AP
The American Library Association has received a $5.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation that it will use in part to counter the surge in book banning over the past two years. The ALA also plans to expand its scholarships and other programs for librarians of color and broaden its efforts to increase literacy among adults. ALA President Lessa Pelayo-Lozada says in a statement Tuesday that “at a time when libraries and librarians are facing immense pressure and scrutiny, it is affirming and deeply meaningful to have the support of community champions like the Mellon Foundation.”
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Bieber is selling his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for more than $200 million.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
I write stories, and this one is a tragedy.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actress Shailene Woodley has always had a love-hate relationship with Instagram.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jamie Lee Curtis — the self-appointed 2023 awards season cheerleader — had a pure, gleeful reaction to her first Academy Awards nomination after a long career in Hollywood.
Movie review: Barris-Hill collaboration ‘You People’ works better as a rom-com than an examination of race relations
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
It’s not quite peanut butter meeting jelly, but the idea of Kenya Barris and Jonah HIll getting together to make a movie is pretty appealing.
- By The Associated Press
Angela Bassett, a supporting actress nominee for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” was thinking about the late Chadwick Boseman and his legacy. Austin Butler, a best actor nominee for “Elvis,” was thinking about the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. They and other nominees had emotional reactions on Tuesday to their Oscar nominations. “We finally have a seat at the table,” said Michelle Yeoh, nominated for best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” on behalf of Asians around the world. Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for “The Whale,” called the film “a gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed don’t exactly meet cute. He jumps into the backseat of her red Mini Cooper, mistaking it for his Uber, and she starts punching him, thinking he’s an intruder. That initial awkward struggle gives the audience a taste of what’s ahead in Netflix’s “You People,” which gleefully pokes at the nation’s racial, religious, gender and generational wounds even as it gingerly tries to navigate a way forward. He’s white and she’s Black; she’s Muslim, he’s Jewish. Then, there are the in-laws, both sets suspicious and uncool. It stars Jonah Hill who co-wrote it with “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris.
- Craig Marks - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In 2022, Willie Nelson, then 89 and not far removed from a near-fatal bout with COVID-19, told the New York Times' Jody Rosen, "According to the doctors, singing is the best exercise for the lungs."
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
An award-winning historian and longtime editor of The Nation, Victor Navasky has died at 90. Navasky edited the liberal weekly for more than 25 years, from 1978 to 2005. As an author, Navasky was best known for “Naming Names,” a lengthy account of the Cold War that in 1982 won a National Book Award. A decade earlier, Navasky wrote “Kennedy Justice,” which offered some of the first sustained liberal criticism of Robert Kennedy’s brief time as attorney general. In 2005, Navasky won the George K. Polk Book Award for “A Matter of Opinion,” a memoir and a passionate defense of free expression.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" was everywhere when Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. The parallel-universe adventure leads a spread-out field with 11 nods.
- AP
One of Mardi Gras’ signature carnival krewes will be led this year by actor and comedian Adam Devine. Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan announced Monday that Devine, of Waterloo, Iowa, will reign as king of the 2023 parade, which will roll through the streets of New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 19. Devine is most recognized for his portrayal of Bumper in the films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. The theme of Bacchus’ 54th parade is “Throw Me Something, Mister!” It will feature 21 theme floats, including Mr. Potato Head, Mr. Coffee and Mr. Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras culminates on Tuesday, Feb. 21.