MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday at a South Florida hotel that was once the mansion of the late fashion designer Gianni Versace.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A magician and comic has canceled performances at libraries in northeastern Wyoming because of online and phoned in threats over a social media post about her being a transgender woman, she said.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rep. Matt Gaetz thinks Jamie Spears is a grifter and, in his blunt words, “a dick.”
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears broke down in tears at another hearing in her careening conservatorship Wednesday, begging a judge to strip her dad of any control over her life.
- By DON BABWIN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett returned to court Wednesday for the first time in a year for a hearing to determine whether one of the actor's attorneys should be allowed to keep representing him in his case against accusations that he staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
There are many startling moments in “Roadrunner,” Morgan Neville’s rich and moving documentary about the singular culinary storyteller Anthony Bourdain, who tragically took his life at the age of 61.
‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘Maude’ and more Norman Lear classic sitcoms to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Streaming viewers can finally let all of the “good times” roll.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Talk" has officially replaced Sharon Osbourne — with Jerry O'Connell.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Todd Boehly, chairman of Eldridge Industries and the parent company of longtime Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Productions, has presented a new reform plan to the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
‘Space Jam 2’ review: LeBron’s in for Michael Jordan, and the audience is in for a pretty strange sequel
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Google around for anything to do with “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and the insidious search engine autofills with what all the cool algorithms are asking: “Is Pennywise in ‘Space Jam 2′”?
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Vaccination cards are the new driver's license.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly impossible to parse, at least in a traditional review. The first film, “Space Jam,” is a bizarre cultural artifact, a frenzied treatise on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan as mediated through the hot ‘90s trend of pairing live-action and anim…
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Metallica has big plans for its 40th birthday.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Stranger Things” actor Millie Bobby Brown is setting the record straight about a 21-year-old TikTok star who boasted on social media about sexually assaulting her.
- Peter Blackstock Austin American-Statesman (TNS)
AUSTIN, Texas — Since the mid-1970s, "Austin City Limits" has presented a parade of American music legends and rising stars to national television audiences via PBS. But there's one visual element that's even more associated with the show than its performers: the city skyline.
Sacha Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts-based cannabis company over billboard featuring Borat character
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s not “very nice” to use intellectual property without permission.
- Bethany Jean Clement The Seattle Times (TNS)
Ironically, there's not a lot of food in "Roadrunner." At the documentary's beginning — in footage shot before chef Anthony Bourdain of New York's Les Halles became the bestselling author of "Kitchen Confidential" and a globe-traveling superstar TV personality — the fish is missing. Bourdain…
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Pavlin, the publisher of such young and acclaimed authors as Tommy Orange, Ayana Mathis and Yaa Gyasi, has been promoted to editor in chief of Alfred A. Knopf, among the book world's most prestigious jobs.