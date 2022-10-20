- Laura Yuen - Star Tribune (TNS)
The third season of "Love Is Blind" dropped this week, and that means chatter is again bubbling up on a text group that my friend has aptly named "TV That Kills Brain Cells."
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are rightly celebrated for their epic live shows – marathon performances of rock and roll passion that often run three hours or more.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — People are weird everywhere. But there’s a specific sort of weirdness that comes to the fore when it’s a small town, where eccentricities seem to exist in high relief. The Fox mockumentary series “Welcome to Flatch,” now in its second season, is all about capturing that.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Cardi B had a heated exchange Wednesday with the lawyer of a man who alleges the rapper misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. The Grammy winner argued with Kevin Michael Brophy’s lawyer, A. Barry Cappello, about his allegation in a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit in a federal court in Southern California. Brophy claims that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness in the 2016 artwork – which showed a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper’s legs. But Cardi B pointed out that the man’s face cannot be seen. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Amid the excitement of her upcoming collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Summertime Sadness” singer Lana Del Rey said she’s facing “bit of a roadblock” with her own work.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Zoe Saldana stars in the new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke, about a young American woman who travels abroad to study in Italy where she meets and falls in love with a chef. He follows her back to the U.S. but their fairytale gets interrupted when an illness strikes. Saldana says the series brought up emotions for her because she and her sisters lost their father when she was 9-years-old. “From Scratch,” debuting Oct. 21, is executive produced in part by Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. Saldana and her two sisters also served as producers.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
A father and his 11-year-old daughter go to a resort in Turkey in the mid-90s in “Aftersun,” the feature debut of Charlotte Wells. But this is no ordinary vacation film. It's about Sophie's memory of the last trip she would take with her young father, played by Paul Mescal. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Aftersun” is an evocative portrait of memory and loss that will make your heart ache. Frankie Corio, who plays young Sophie, is a revelation of authenticity and emotion. “Aftersun” is rated R and being released in theaters Friday from A24.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
When you have a megastar like Harry Styles in your movie, people are going to be interested. The flip side is that Styles, one member of an excellent six-actor ensemble, needs to mute the pop-star charisma in service of the story. And sometimes Styles presses too hard on that mute button, although his character, to be fair, is meant to be a blank canvas for the others to fill, writes AP critic Jocelyn Noveck in her review. Styles plays Tom, a policeman who has a risky affair with Patrick (David Dawson) while married to Marion (Emma Corrin.) Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett play the characters in later years. In theaters Friday and streaming Nov. 4.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
And just like that… Tony Danza is back.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Lena Horne will make Black history again on The Great White Way this fall.
Johnny Knoxville wants ex-‘Jackass’ co-star Bam Margera ‘to get well and stay well’ after rehab issues
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Knoxville expressed well wishes for his former “Jackass” co-star Bam Margera, who reportedly left rehab multiple times this year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Friends” actor Matthew Perry feels “grateful to be a live” after a lengthy battle with addiction and repeated trips to rehab, he said in a new interview.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Looks like Patti LuPone has given her final regards to Broadway.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former daytime TV star Wendy Williams has left a wellness facility she checked into in August and is "home and healing."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If HBO's "Watchmen" has even one hater, it's the original comic's creator, Alan Moore. Three years after the TV series debuted, the English writer said he rejected the Emmy-winning series as his own.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
By definition, all fantasy epics involve a quest. Season 1 of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which ended last week, revolves around Galadriel's search for Sauron and, in the finale, sends the Stranger and Nori off on their own adventure. In "House of the Dragon," which ends on Sund…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Anna Faris has accused director Ivan Reitman of berating her and slapping her butt on the set of the 2006 romantic comedy "My Super Ex-Girlfriend."
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Meghan Markle praised Queen Elizabeth II as “the most shining example” of female leadership as she reflected on their relationship weeks after the British monarch’s death.
- Christopher Price - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Capcom's latest edition in its "Street Fighter" franchise is taking a jab at recreating the golden age of arcades with its Battle Hub feature, and if the game's upcoming release is just like its retro-feeling beta test — it won't miss.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, going back to his pro wrestling days, has always given off that “superhero” vibe so it’s entirely apropos he’s starring in “Black Adam,” a big-budget DC Comics origin story out in theaters this weekend.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 10:
‘Raymond & Ray’ review: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play out an intriguing ‘True West’-style brotherly friction, but the story stalls
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Sam Shepard’s “True West” is a play about sibling rivalry between two brothers gone kablooey, and for the first third or so of the new film “Raymond & Ray” on Apple TV+ starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, there are hints that we’re headed in a similarly intriguing direction.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
All podcasts are not created equal. Putting a celebrity in front of a microphone does not mean that person is taking part in journalism. Especially when the host is a celebrity, as well.