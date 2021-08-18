Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

+2
Study: Pandemic speeded trends away from live TV viewing
Business
AP

Study: Pandemic speeded trends away from live TV viewing

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic accelerated changes in how people use their televisions, further reducing the dominance in traditional live viewing of what networks are showing, a new study has found.

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Rebecca Hall shines as haunted widow in 'The Night House'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

David Bruckner’s 2017 folk horror film “The Ritual” explored the dangers that lie in the wilderness, following a group of friends dealing with their own personal loss and grief while confronting ancient forest monsters. For his follow-up, “The Night House,” we retreat to the indoors, though …

Entertainment
AP

American TV ignored Afghanistan. Until parachuting in to watch it fall

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The sudden end of America’s longest war was marked this weekend, and into Monday, by indelible footage of Afghans crowding the Kabul airport, clinging to the outside of a U.S. military aircraft in a frantic attempt to flee Taliban rule after the rapid collapse of their country’s government. …

Entertainment
AP

Why Rachel is the heart of 'The Kissing Booth 3'

  • Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In the trilogy-capping Netflix rom-com "The Kissing Booth 3," heroine Elle Evans (Joey King) has a lesson to learn: prioritize yourself in the journey to love.

Entertainment
AP

What makes 'Reservation Dogs' the most radical teen show on TV

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

There is a famous Hollywood story, from the 1920s, in which art director Cedric Gibbons went to MGM production chief Irving Thalberg to protest that a scene set in Paris called for a moonlit ocean in the background in a city with no ocean. "We can't cater to a handful of people who know Pari…

World
AP

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

  • AP

ROME (AP) — Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.