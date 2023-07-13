- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Emily Blunt says she is ready for a change of pace after numerous Hollywood projects — including Christopher Nolan's upcoming "Oppenheimer" — cut into her personal life in recent years.
‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ review: 2 ‘Real Housewives of New York’ are dropped into small-town Illinois
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
For a time, I used to watch various incarnations of Bravo’s reality franchise “The Real Housewives.” Brightly lit and filled to their Botox gills with aspirational bunkum, the shows require little by way of mental engagement. These tantrums of the wealthy (and pretend wealthy) function as an…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Leon (Thomas Schubert), the exasperated — and exasperating — young writer at the heart of the superb German drama "Afire," has a mesmerizingly punchable scowl. It's a scowl that rarely leaves your memory, since it so rarely leaves his features: a full-lipped mouth that hangs contemptuously h…
- Lyn Riddle - The State (TNS)
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new docuseries will feature Buster Murdaugh in his first interview since his father, Alex Murdaugh, was sent to prison for murdering his mother and brother.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Inside the Mayk.It app, I don’t have to work hard to sound nearly perfect.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael and Michelangelo will be there. Daryl Dixon, John Wick and Captain Kirk, too.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who was a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson’s book, “Enough,” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. The publisher’s announcement says her book will provide "a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis." Hutchinson alleged that members of Trump’s inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee.
- AP
-
Kevin Spacey has started testifying in his sexual assault trial at a London court.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
At least a dozen men have come forward this year to say they were sexually assaulted as teenagers by Johnny Kitagawa, a boy band impresario who was one of the most powerful people in Japanese entertainment for decades. Similar allegations were ignored by most Japanese media in the early 2000s. The talent agency Kitagawa founded has promised to investigate, but Kazuya Nakamura told The Associated Press that it, and Japanese society, have still not fully acknowledged what happened to him.
- AP
-
Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the third straight year. The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022. The Home Run Derby on Monday night drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After some delays, “Barbie” will be taking a trip to the Philippines this summer.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Keke Palmer is ready to jump into the discourse that was spurred by partner Darius Daulton Jackson's online criticism of her.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx is still recovering from an undisclosed heath issue that led to his hospitalization this spring.
- Holly Aguirre - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Legendary percussionist and multi-instrumentalist Sheila E. was honored Wednesday with her very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Early on Wednesday, “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown was joined by Television Academy chair Frank Scherma to announce this year’s nominees for the 75th annual Emmys.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The Los Angeles Times feature TV-WHATTOWATCH-ADVXX:LA, which moved as a Sunday advance, will no longer move on the Tribune News Service. The column has been discontinued.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape Nathan Fillion's sight.
- Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
"Succession," the HBO drama about a family’s fight over their media empire, was nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, leading the annual race for TV industry’s highest honors.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — We don’t have to feel sorry for “the other guy” from “The Notebook” any longer James Marsden can now boast that he’s scored an Emmy nomination for playing himself!
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Netflix tries to capitalize on the popularity of its 2018 film “Bird Box” with “Bird Box Barcelona,” set in the Spanish city around the same time, with a new cast that does not include Sandra Bullock. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr says it is more and too much of the same. There is no thrill, entertainment or insight to be gleaned in watching the myriad ways people can die by their own hand. It’s just awful, and this is not a film that grapples with the trauma, she says, calling it "two hours of drudgery.” The film streams Friday on Netflix.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
There is quite a bit of history between the team behind “Theater Camp,” a loving satire of musical theater kids and their teachers that opens in theaters Friday. Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin and Nick Lieberman are all, first and foremost, theater kids themselves. They’re also longtime friends. The ins and outs of all of their collaborations, musical workshops, web series, comedy videos and hours improvising would require a flow chart to process fully. But what it boils down to is when the four found each other, they didn’t want to let go.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Teaming up with Shania Twain, Hoda Kotb is certainly impressing us much.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Britney Spears is speaking out again after accusing a member of Victor Wembanyama's security detail of striking her in the face last week in Las Vegas.