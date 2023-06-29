Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
  • By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press

The 29th annual Essence Festival of Culture is revving up in New Orleans. Most of the free workshops and celebrity meet-and-greets at the festival, which opens Thursday, will be inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. A few blocks away, the Superdome will host nightly ticketed performances. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott and Megan Thee Stallion are the headliners as the festival commemorates 50 years of hip-hop. The festival's newly appointed vice president, Hakeem Holmes, says it's the first time that three black women emcees are headlining the event. The festival’s lineup used to be heavily shaped by mostly R&B artists.

US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press

Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region. Fender’s Japan revenue has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.

UNESCO member states expected to approve US decision to rejoin the UN's cultural agency
  • AP

UNESCO’s 193 members states are gathering for a two-day meeting in Paris aimed at voting on the United States’ plans to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency. The U.S. withdrew from the agency five years ago, during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. officials say the decision to return was motivated by concern that China is filling the gap left by the U.S. in UNESCO policymaking. The U.S. and Israel stopped financing UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member state in 2011. The Trump administration decided in 2017 to withdraw from the agency altogether the following year, citing long-running anti-Israel bias and management problems. The vote at UNESCO is expected by Friday evening.

The Women's World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

The Women's World Cup has an official song. It's a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand's BENEE and Australia's Mallrat. The song is called “Do It Again” and the musicians will perform it at the tournament's opening ceremony on July 20 ahead of the first match, between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand.

Maryland's highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by 'Serial' podcast
  • By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press

The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said Wednesday it will hear appeals from the victim’s family. The court scheduled oral arguments for Oct. 5. Syed's case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial." He was convicted in 2000 of killing Hae Min Lee. He was freed from prison last year after Baltimore prosecutors found flaws in the evidence presented at trial and a judge agreed to vacate his conviction.

DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election. In a Tallahassee federal court filing Tuesday, attorneys for the Florida governor, who is seeking the Republican nomination, and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World outlined a proposed schedule that requests an Aug. 4, 2025, trial date. Disney claims in its lawsuit that its free speech rights were violated by the takeover of its governing district in retaliation for opposing the so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation.

Madonna hospitalized in ICU, forced to postpone tour

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Madonna’s career-spanning Celebration tour has been postponed after the singer developed a severe infection requiring hospitalization, according to her management.

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'
  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery. Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

BBC News effort tries to popularize new reporting methods, boost transparency
  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

The BBC is more aggressively bringing “open source” reporting and efforts to expose disinformation to its day-to-day reporting, a move that signals a potential shift in journalism’s embrace of new technology. BBC News is introducing a new BBC Verify unit. Deborah Turness, BBC News chief executive officer, says it is an attempt by the news organization to be more transparent in its reporting. Practitioners of open source reporting go beyond traditional methods of interviews and examining public records to tell stories by using tools such as satellite images, mobile phone recordings, advanced internet searches and the like to enhance more traditional journalism.

Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg
  • By The Associated Press

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson are stepping up to help curate programming for Turner Classic Movies, amid a tumultuous week of layoffs and leadership changes that had fans worried about the future of the channel. Last week Warner Bros. Discovery laid off some top TCM people including programming head Charles Tabesh. By Wednesday, under the leadership of WBD CEO David Zaslav, the company had stabilized plans for the future, enlisting Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy to oversee TCM, bringing on Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson as official curators and reversing course on Tabesh’s layoff.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
  • By The Associated Press

Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram. The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. Teigen got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate. She said she has always wanted four children. Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”