- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Your Honor" could have been complete after Season 1's horrific full-circle finale, in which the "honorable" protagonist's entire impetus for his long journey into hell — protecting his son — leads to the young man accidentally being killed. Ending there, the show would have been about karmi…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The timing couldn't have been scripted any better. On the eve of the Writers Guild of America strike — called as the contract negotiation period with major studios ended without a new deal in place — six storytellers gathered for The Envelope's annual Showrunners Roundtable to …
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ike Turner Jr., son of late musicians Ike and Tina Turner, was arrested in Texas last month on suspicion of possessing crack cocaine and tampering with evidence, People magazine reported Wednesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The family of animal TV show host Jack Hanna says that the renowned celebrity zookeeper doesn't know he has Alzheimer's disease.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
A powerful, shapeshifting teenage girl and a disgraced knight-in-training suspected of killing a beloved queen are at the heart of “Nimona,” a vibrant and irreverent animated adventure set in a futuristic fantasy kingdom. Chloë Grace Moretz plays Nimona who teams up with Riz Ahmed's Ballister Boldheart after he's accused of killing the queen and on the run from his former colleagues. AP's Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that while the themes might be familiar, “Nimona” is wrapped in exciting new packaging with a fun, chaotic energy and some boundary pushing LGBTQ+ storytelling for a kids movie. “Nimona,” rated PG, is on Netflix on June 30.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is one of the passengers aboard a missing submersible, is taking comfort in all the small things — by attending a Blink-182 concert.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Here are some of the things made fun of in "Asteroid City": the Actors Studio, the Stage Manager in "Our Town," '50s sci-fi films such as "The Day the Earth Stood Still," science fairs and playwright Clifford Odets. So, yes, it's a Wes Anderson movie.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
More than half a year before the release of the upcoming movie "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," Paramount Pictures made sure audiences got to see Tom Cruise once again risking his life.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The inaugural Darker Waves Festival is bringing together big-name new wave rock groups for a single-day concert event at Huntington City Beach on Nov. 18.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ella, Gracie and Willan Faris landed in Spain two years ago to make their feature film debuts in Wes Anderson‘s “Asteroid City,” and like any first-timers, they were excited to meet their co-stars.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Greta Van Fleet's Josh Kiszka came out in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying he's been in "loving, same-sex relationship" with his partner for eight years.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors. She plays a 32-year-old Montauk Uber driver who, desperate for money after her car is towed, is hired by the wealthy parents of a timid and sheltered 19-year-old to take his virginity before he heads off to Princeton. The basis of “No Hard Feelings,” all around, is fairly untenable, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It often feels like Lawrence has been inserted into the framework of a quite male coming-of-age rom-com/fantasy.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Pop star Bebe Rexha returned to the stage two days after she was struck in the face by a cellphone, telling a Philadelphia crowd, “I can’t get another bruise.”
New Jackie Kennedy biography details affair with memorial architect 6 months after JFK assassination
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A new biography of former first lady Jackie Kennedy details an affair she had with architect Jack Warnecke, months after John F. Kennedy’s assassination.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Shaquille O’Neal will show North Texas his DJ Diesel persona on Sept. 16.
- Deanese Williams-Harris - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Preservationist were hopeful Tuesday that a former dance hall in the West Loop — once called The Warehouse, a legendary nightclub considered a birthplace of house music — would gain landmark status after the city’s zoning committee voted to move its nomination to City Council for a vote.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
I don’t want to oversell “No Hard Feelings.” I don’t want to undersell it, either.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Longtime Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera will no longer be one of "The Five."
Review: Blink-182's San Diego homecoming was a sensitive, profanity-free concert rich in introspection
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — What's their age again?
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As a genre, sports dramas are wonderfully malleable and serve as a backdrop for all kinds of storytelling that isn’t about athletics. They’re metaphors for what it means to navigate through life. The pressures can be especially stark for young phenoms who are shouldering all kinds of expecta…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence was 28 and one of the biggest movie stars in the world: an Academy Award-winning actress, a veteran of the “Hunger Games” franchise, alternating between prestige projects and giant action movies. But not all of those films were all that good, and Lawrence didn’t se…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I have a question regarding Bluetooth speakers and wired speakers. Wired speakers are connected to a stereo receiver. I assume the receiver converts the digital version of the music to an analog signal using high-quality electronics, and amplifies the signal with an analog amplifier. This…
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It might sound odd in a game full of medieval mysticism, raging battles and swordplay, but "Final Fantasy XVI" actually wants to help its players survive the chaos.