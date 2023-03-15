- Lynette Reini-Grandell - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Wild Things: A Trans-Glam-Punk-Rock Love Story" by Lynette Reini-Grandell; Minnesota Historical Society Press (319 pages, $29.95)
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A group of eco-guerrillas encounter a mysterious billionaire in this pre-pandemic literary thriller.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This dual biography of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater is also a history of a time of great change in Minnesota.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Human readers, unite!" wrote a New Brighton, Minnesota, reader.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Accused of Witchcraft in New York” by S.R. Ferrara; The History Press (192, $23.99)
- Joseph Holt - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Tom Comitta weaves canonical descriptions of the natural world into a rich, sweeping fictional narrative — lyrically vast and uniquely thrilling.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — It’s an auction of just about 400 of legendary Texas author Larry McMurtry’s personal belongings from Archer City and it promises to be no ordinary estate sale.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Margot Douaihy reached Chicago's Lincoln Park in a roundabout way. She grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She came from a religious family and a long line of clergy. She went to Catholic school, but as she got older, Douaihy felt distanced from the church. She was queer and in the …
- Adriana E. Ramírez - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — It's not always easy to pinpoint the origin of a cliché, but many of them come from literary fiction. In particular, what we call "genre fiction" — mysteries, crime thrillers and whodunits — has contributed so many of the common phrases in our lexicon.
- By RAFIQ MAQBOOL - Associated Press
MUMBAI, India (AP) — From the front-row seats, fashion shows could be mistaken for a spectacular party with models sashaying down the ramp in stunning ensembles. But this confluence of fashion, designers, celebrities and buyers is hardly possible without an army of people furiously working b…
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The move came after it missed a $140 million interest payment last month. Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL. The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has one word for critics of her fabulous but enormous Oscars gown:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Avril Lavigne confronted an environmental protester onstage at the 2023 Juno Awards after the topless demonstrator interrupted the singer in the middle of Monday's telecast.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Viewers are going online to discuss “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajack and how he mocked a contestant for her fear of fish.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to get a clue that she’s going to be a mother.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mark Ballas’ time as a dancer and mentor on “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end.
- AP
Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled for the Country Bay Music Festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will also include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull and a giant Ferris wheel. The festival will also offer fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending March 10th.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Eric Saindon, part of Sunday night’s Oscar-winning “Avatar: The Way of Water” visual effects team, was reportedly hospitalized shortly after winning his award Sunday night in Hollywood.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
David Letterman joins Bono and The Edge in a new documentary about U2. One obvious question soon jumps out: What exactly is David Letterman doing here? Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the droll, bushy-bearded American comedian is an odd choice to be master of ceremonies for this project, unbalancing everything, even the title, “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.” Director Morgan Neville does a fabulous job using new interviews and melding them with old performances as he explores the band’s origins, song creations, highs and lows. But he’s torn about whether this is a travel show or a music doc.
- Tracy Brown and Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the first hit TV shows of the year, HBO’s “The Last of Us” has been hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Weasel is ready for his own Hollywood comeback.