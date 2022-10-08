Cate Blanchett isn't just playing a classical music conductor in the new film “Tár," she is actually conducting a live orchestra of professional musicians. She also learned how to speak German and play the piano for the role which some have called her best performance ever. The film, which is currently playing in limited release and expands nationwide on Oct. 28, grapples with big questions about power and art and the myriad abuses that systems allow for creative genuises. It's the first film from writer-director Todd Field in over 15 years and his one wish is that audiences see it in theaters.