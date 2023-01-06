The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Amy Kaufman and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After months of claiming she was fearful for her safety, actress Ambyr Childers has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, Randall Emmett.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — It was already highly probable that at least one of Seattle’s Grammy nominees would walk away with a trophy this year. But even before the 65th Grammy Awards commence Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, we know two hometown heroes will receive some hardware.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Comedy Central’s search for a new “Daily Show” host begins Jan. 17 with a slate of guest hosts, who will fill the seat funnyman Trevor Noah gave up last month after seven years.
- John Annese - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband tried and failed to get his name off the state’s sex offender registry, Brooklyn Federal court papers show.
- AP
Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. Universal on Thursday filed an application with Orange County, Florida to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the Orange County Convention Center. Once completed as soon as 2030, the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Quavo has channeled his grief for late nephew and collaborator Takeoff into new music, two months after the latter died in a fatal Houston shooting in November at age 28.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Chris D'Elia’s upcoming gig at the Improv in Hollywood has been canceled because of a scheduling conflict, according to the booker at the legendary Melrose Avenue comedy club.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
The Luxembourg-born actor Vicky Krieps has one of those faces that seems to be made of air, her expressions ever-sculpting. Like a young Meryl Streep, she has a soft, quizzical stillness and an unhurried quality, as if she’s ever-so-slightly amused by those swirling around her. In 2018’s “Ph…
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 31, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 12/31/2022
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Ann and Nancy Wilson, whose lifelong passion for music took root when they were growing up in San Diego County, are among the eight artists who will receive the Recording Academy’s 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The title alone of Sarah Cooper’s upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn’t plan to flatter herself. Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation.” The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.” Cooper’s previous books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get by Without Even Trying.” She is known to many fans for her parody videos in which she lip-synced comments by then-President Donald Trump.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has detailed some of the injuries Jeremy Renner suffered in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram Wednesday to confirm she’s officially a mom, and shade her own mother for sharing that news publicly.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lil Keed, the Atlanta rapper who died suddenly in May 2022, died from eosinophilia, according to a coroner’s report.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A pleasantly nutty thriller about a crafty, high-end toy, “M3GAN” exploits a child’s grief for the greater good of the killer-doll genre. That may be enough for 100 minutes of your early January.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Cast members on hit sitcoms swear they are one big, happy family — then delete one another's cellphone numbers halfway through the wrap party.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gabrielle Union has opened up about her "dysfunctional" marriage to Chris Howard, saying the only thing they had in common was seeing "other people."
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Years ago, after rising through the ranks on genre TV shows such as "Grimm" and "The 100," screenwriter Akela Cooper found herself at a crossroads. A lifelong horror fan, she'd long put off writing the two horror features that had been swimming around in her head — until one day she committe…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'NCIS'
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
A man called Hanks makes the latest of his intriguing, midcareer choices in "A Man Called Otto."