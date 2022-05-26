- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — John C. Reilly does not like the Westside. He felt this aversion deep in his bones from the moment he moved to Los Angeles from Chicago some 30-odd years ago. Venturing into Santa Monica one day, Reilly took inventory of the ostentatious wealth surrounding him and felt complete…
- Kate Murphy - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
About 24 hours before Mandy Moore’s family drama “This is Us” aired its series finale on NBC, the actress was a jumble of emotions about how this one major ending in her life is giving way to a whole new chapter of beginnings.
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
"This Is Us," NBC's tear-jerker of a drama about the fictional Pittsburgh-based Pearson family, aired its series finale earlier this week.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Florence Welch calls it the "sigh heard 'round the world."
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
CANNES, France — Elvis Presley famously never got the overseas touring career he deserved. He played only three venues outside the U.S., all of them in Canada in 1957, well before reaching peak superstardom. Instead of going international, he remained a fixture of the International Hotel in …
- Karen Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — To set the mood of a scene in a movie, TV show or video, filmmakers give the audience plenty of nonverbal clues — in the locale, the props, the soundtrack, even the camera angles. But one important and often subtle signal is sent through the way the scene is lighted, which ofte…
- Jon Healey - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The acting bug can bite at any age, but when it bites one of your kids, you might soon find yourself trying to navigate strange and potentially treacherous waters as you schlep your child to endless auditions, the occasional callback and, if your child is one of the chosen few,…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Let me be clear: I don't like 1986's "Top Gun." I think it's macho-military propaganda with a schmaltzy script and a semi-good beach volleyball scene.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The cast of "Abbott Elementary" is "sick," "tired," "angry" and "heartbroken" after an elementary-school shooting left two teachers and 19 children dead Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Movie review: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ feels a little undercooked as animated series jumps to big screen
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
We’re going to tip-toe way out on a limb here: The folks who will most enjoy “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” are the longtime fans of the TV series that has spawned it, “Bob’s Burgers.”
Judge sentences former reality TV star Josh Duggar to more than 12 years in prison for child pornography conviction
- AP
-
Judge sentences former reality TV star Josh Duggar to more than 12 years in prison for child pornography conviction.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Entertainment events — including the airing of TV shows — have been postponed or canceled out of respect for the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two adults in a single classroom.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ricky Gervais knew people would be upset by the flood of anti-trans jokes in his latest Netflix special, “SuperNature.” And as far as he’s concerned, there’s nothing controversial about it at all.
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard’s abuse claims are ‘all false’ as he returns to stand in defamation trial
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp described ex-wife Amber Heard’s abuse allegations as “all false” as he returned to the witness stand Wednesday in his defamation trial.
Selena Gomez calls for politicians to ‘actually change the laws’ after school shooting in her home state of Texas
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Selena Gomez called for U.S. politicians to “actually change the laws” after at least 21 people were killed in a school shooting in her home state of Texas.
‘The Ipcress File’ review: The 1965 British spy thriller is adapted into a TV series — but still set in the early '60s
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Based on the 1965 Michael Caine espionage thriller of the same name, “The Ipcress File” on AMC+ (by way of ITV in the U.K.) keeps the Cold War action set in the early 1960s. Harry Palmer is a young Brit with clever instincts but not much spy experience, and he gets roped into a saga that inv…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It's a couple of days into filming the final episode of "This Is Us" — the present-day scenes, anyway — and the show is at its home base on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles. Just outside Stage 30, which houses the interior of the swanky home Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartle…
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Stranger Things'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, spoke out Tuesday on an elementary school shooting in his hometown that killed two teachers and 19 children.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The long-running, award-winning Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” created by Loren Bouchard, is an unassuming Hollywood success story. Built in the same mold as the “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” it’s no surprise that this irreverent, whip-smart and family-oriented animated comedy…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The “FBI” season finale, about a student with a stock of weapons, was yanked from the schedule Tuesday, hours after a teenage gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Matthew McConaughey urges Americans to find ‘common ground’ after school shooting in his Texas hometown leaves 21 dead
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Matthew McConaughey urged Americans to “find a common ground” after at least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in an elementary school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.