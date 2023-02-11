“Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, have teamed up for a Bud Light Super Bowl ad where they dance to customer-service hold music. Miles says he liked the concept of the commercial because it's a reminder that in frustrating moments, you can choose to find happiness. They say the ad — featuring their actual dog and with a set that looks like their home —- is something they will be proud to show their future children. On game day, Miles says he's rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs because he's a “diehard birds fan.”