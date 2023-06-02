- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
Ten-year-old Maholo Terajima Ghnassia is breaking conventions as one of the biggest emerging stars in Japan’s Kabuki theater tradition. Kabuki is passed from father to son and Japanese men typically play every role. Debuting with the stage name Maholo Onoe in a monthlong run in Tokyo, the young actor came to Kabuki through a different route. Famous Kabuki actor Kikugoro Onoe is Maholo’s maternal grandfather. Maholo’s father is a French art director, and his mother a Japanese screen actor. Japan has been known for discriminatory attitudes toward foreigners and outsiders. But Maholo's mother hopes her son’s French cultural background will give him a unique edge in the world of Kabuki.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Simpsons" just aired its 750th episode. "South Park" has produced over 300. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has only churned out 162 episodes, but in some ways, its longevity is even more impressive.
My worst moment: William Fichtner didn’t know how to ride a horse. Then he was asked to do a horse-riding stunt
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the thriller “Hypnotic” from writer-director Robert Rodriguez, William Fichtner plays a man who uses high-tech mind control for nefarious purposes and Ben Affleck plays the cop who must stop him.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you casually watched an episode or two of "19 Kids and Counting" on TLC in the 2010s, you might have assumed that parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had it all figured out. The show presented a cheerful, sitcom version of life in a huge, fundamentalist Christian family in which the bigge…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Her name is Gwen Stacy. She was bitten by a radioactive spider. And since then, she's been the one and only Spider-Woman — at least in her dimension.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — to a rock concert if you want, my grandmother urged, sardonically.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Past Lives," Celine Song's gorgeously heady and heartfelt love story, opens with its own wry version of a "three characters walk into a bar" joke. At a warmly lit counter somewhere in New York City, a man and a woman, both of Asian descent, appear lost in conversation while a third man, who…
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
A federal bankruptcy judge has ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its media contracts to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Judge Christopher Lopez made the ruling on Thursday in Houston. Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed in March. Diamond said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion. In April, the judge ruled Diamond to pay half of what the teams were owed in rights fees.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
With the lovely, soulful “Past Lives,” playwright Celine Song displays striking confidence in her debut feature film. Time and again, Song, who both writes and directs, makes the unflashy, understated choice. In so doing, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, darned near breaks our hearts, with a tale that feels universal yet rich in detail, urgent yet unrushed. Greta Lee stars, in a performance featuring restraint and delicacy, as an aspiring young playwright and Korean immigrant in New York, who suddenly reconnects with a childhood friend with whom she shares a romantic bond. Opens in select theaters Friday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has sued the British beverage company that co-owns his liquor brands, claiming that the spirits giant Diageo has "kneecapped" his Ciroc and DeLeon labels' sales growth for almost a decade and starved them of resources while better marketing its other brands …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Are you ready to live la vida loca, bailando and pump that gasolina? Latin music and pop superstars Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are joining forces for an arena tour that's sure to heat up the coldest of fall and winters.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lizzo has long been an advocate for body positivity, celebrating plus-size women and shooting down fat-phobic trolls trying to police her body.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
The auction house Sotheby’s will buy the modernist Marcel Breuer-designed building that housed New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art for nearly 50 years. Sotheby's said Thursday that it will start moving its New York sale room and galleries to the Breuer building on Madison Avenue in 2024. The facility will open to the public in 2025. The cantilevered Madison Avenue building was designed by the Hungarian-born Breuer and opened in 1966 as the third home of the Whitney. The building was leased to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for five years after the Whitney moved in 2015 to the foot of the High Line, the elevated park on Manhattan's west side.
- By CHRISTOPHER WEBER - Associated Press
A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino says she passed out after Cosby gave her a pill at a restaurant. She says she then woke up at the comedian's home and witnessed him assaulting her friend. Cosby then raped her, according to the lawsuit. A Cosby spokesperson says the lawsuit lacks “any proof or facts.”
- By The Associated Press
A Los Angeles jury has found “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson guilty of two counts of rape and failed to reach a verdict on a third woman's sexual abuse allegations. A deadlocked jury led to a mistrial for Masterson at his first trial in December. At the new trial, the judge allowed prosecutors to directly assert that Masterson drugged the women before raping them. The new trial also brought a bigger role for the Church of Scientology. Masterson and the three women were all members at the time, and the women say the church kept them from going to authorities. Masterson and his attorneys have denied all the allegations. Masterson will be sentenced at a later date.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Los Angeles prosecutors say actor Armie Hammer will not be charged after a long investigation of a woman’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 2017. Hammer said in an Instagram post that he looks forward to beginning the long difficult process of putting his life back together now that he has been cleared. Police began investigating Hammer in 2021 after a woman filed a report that he had sexually assaulted her four years earlier. But the district attorney's office said Thursday that there was insufficient evidence of a crime to charge the 36-year-old actor.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tallulah Willis has opened up about her evolving relationship with her father, Bruce Willis, and his recent dementia diagnosis.
- By BEN NUCKOLS - Associated Press
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown a champion, with 11 finalists gathering in a convention center ballroom outside Washington to demonstrate their mastery of Merriam-Webster’s Unabridged dictionary. The bee has undergone many changes as a result of an eight-way tie in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped it out a year later. But one thing that hasn’t changed is the skill and dedication of the top spellers in the English language. The typical workload for a top-level speller is three to four hours of studying each weekday, and more on the weekends. The winner Thursday night receives more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sergio Calderon, whose dozens of acting credits included roles in “Men in Black” and the third “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, died Wednesday at age 77.
- Alexandra Del Rosario and Ada Tseng - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sergio Calderón, the Mexican actor whose decadeslong career included dueling with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow in the third “Pirates of the Caribbean” and an alien disguised with a head on a stick in “Men in Black,” has died.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Tallulah Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis, could tell her father was dealing with something long before his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, she shared in a new essay.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Erykah Badu has occupied the role of culture shifter and influencer for more than 25 years, and now the iconic artist is using her cultural cache for new creative projects and expansion. The four-time Grammy winner released a 42-piece capsule collection with Italian fashion house Marni last month. She has also entered the cannabis industry with That Badu, partnering with Cookies, one of the world’s most recognizable legal marijuana brands. A doula for two decades, she has helped deliver babies, including for singers Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor. And she is largely credited with reintroducing the social justice phrase “stay woke” to a younger generation. But music is Badu's “therapy." Her anticipated “Unfollow Me” tour launches this month.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Here are three new albums worth spinning this week: