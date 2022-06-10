Authorities say Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California. Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony. Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county. Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him. Alexander was briefly married to Spears for 55 hours in 2014. She was his childhood friend.