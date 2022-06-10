My worst moment: Broadway and ‘Gilded Age’ star Kelli O’Hara talks about a prickly (literally) situation
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Kelli O’Hara is currently filming the second season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” where she plays Aurora Fane, the sweetest of the society snobs. “I’m trying to find more ways to be spicy,” said O’Hara, “but I think Aurora is definitely one of those who is trying to play by the rules but not ha…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — During the early days of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Lit began working on new music.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Decked out in a tuxedo that hugged his tall, athletic frame, Matt James looked like a movie star as he embarked on his historic journey on ABC's "The Bachelor." He took a deep, anxious breath as a parade of beautiful women, all vying to be his future bride, arrived.
- Amanda Rosa - Miami Herald (TNS)
-
MIAMI — A hard reggaeton beat blasted through the speakers on the streets of Little Havana’s Calle Ocho as a crowd danced around two local reggaetoneras. It was a standard night of Gay8, the annual LGBTQ festival.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Authorities say Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California. Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony. Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county. Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him. Alexander was briefly married to Spears for 55 hours in 2014. She was his childhood friend.