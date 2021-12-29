Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Moira Macdonald looks back at her favorite movies — and the popcorn — of 2021

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Long ago — well, it seems like a long time ago — I was a full-time movie critic who every December would name my 10 favorite movies of the year, along with a handful of runners-up. Because I'd typically seen close to a couple hundred films that year, it was an interesting exercise, though I …