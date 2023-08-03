- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Another week, another Donald Trump arraignment.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Actor Leah Remini is taking her fight against the Church of Scientology to court with a new lawsuit alleging that the church and its current leader, David Miscavige, are behind years of "mob-style tactics" used against her in a targeted campaign of harassment.
- Tiney Ricciardi - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
Denverite Gabby Windey is perhaps best known for dating oodles of men as the titular star of “The Bachelorette.” But this week the former Denver Broncos cheerleader revealed she’s done dating dudes and is now seeing a woman.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Treat Williams died of "severe trauma and blood loss," the New York medical examiner's office determined nearly two months after the "Everwood" star was killed in a motorcycle accident in Vermont.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Other former members of Lizzo's touring team are reacting to news of allegations levied against the "Juice" artist by sharing personal accounts of working with the singer.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx praised his sister and thanked her following his hospitalization for a mystery medical emergency.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Jaws 2″ star Marc Gilpin died this past weekend following a more than year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 56.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyoncé has paid tribute to the dancer who was stabbed over the weekend while vogueing to one of her songs.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When you first meet Tomas (Franz Rogowski), the impulsive, insatiable and utterly impossible filmmaker who propels nearly every scene of "Passages," he's darting around the set of his latest picture and berating his cast and crew. Why, he fumes, are the extras sitting around like idiots with…
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES -- Some of the Hollywood's highest paid actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and Dwayne Johnson, have donated millions of dollars to help fellow SAG-AFTRA members struggling from the work stoppage.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Maude Apatow penned a moving tribute to the late Angus Cloud, fondly remembering her friend and "Euphoria" co-star as "the funniest person ever."
- Jeremy Childs - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Is this hot labor summer about to become a cruel summer?
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Three former dancers for Lizzo have hit the singer with a lawsuit claiming they were subjected to sexual harassment and hostile working conditions.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are further elaborating on their decision to relocate their family from Florida to California.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Yes, he pooped his pants; no, that's not his most embarrassing onstage moment.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the name of being honest, Emily Ratajkowski recently admitted she wasn't initially a fan of Taylor Swift. But she has since changed her mind.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Love Is Blind" alum Nick Thompson is an open book when it comes to discussing his life after reality TV fame.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney penned heartfelt tributes to their "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud on Tuesday, one day after his death at age 25.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The new film “Passages” is centered on Tomas, a German living in France with his English husband Martin who begins an affair with a French woman, Agathe. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praises the trio of actors — Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin and Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe — for their performances and the film's honest and sometimes brutal depiction of youthful dalliances from the fun to the fallout. The film is directed by Ira Sachs, who is again working with his co-writer Mauricio Zacharias. “Passages” opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday before expanding nationwide. The MUBI release is unrated.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
- Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 8.
- AP
-
Lightning has knocked out a lighthouse on the Maine Coast that was featured in the movie “Forrest Gump.” Officials say the Marshall Point lighthouse, in Port Clyde, has been dark since Thursday, when a lightning strike took out the light and foghorn, and fried the associated circuitry. Nat Lyon, director of the Marshall Point Lighthouse and Museum, said it'll be a “lightless lighthouse” until the Coast Guard can make repairs. The lighthouse, established in 1832, was featured in the movie, “Forrest Gump." The lighthouse signified that Gump, played by actor Tom Hanks, had reached the East Coast to complete a cross-country run. But Gump didn't stop. He kept on running.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Q. I am looking for true wireless earbuds with very effective noise cancellation. Is there anything comparable to the super-quiet Soundcore Space noise-canceling headphones you recommended?
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
Christina Hall never intended to be on TV but she found herself there in 2013 as the co-star of HGTV's “Flip or Flop” with then-husband Tarek El Moussa. The former couple, who worked together in real estate, would flip houses for profit. They divorced in 2018 and Hall is now remarried and stars in her own two shows for the network called “Christina on the Coast” and “Christina in the Country.” “Christina on the Coast” is currently airing its fourth season on Thursdays. Both shows were recently renewed for more episodes.