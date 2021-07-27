- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Aaron Gilman Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A movie where the encroaching wildfire represents only part of the danger tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 3.
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In 2018, Henry Golding became an overnight sensation thanks to the runaway success of Jon M. Chu's "Crazy Rich Asians."
My worst moment: ‘Gossip Girl’ star Laura Benanti on revealing more than she intended on the Broadway stage
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Laura Benanti stars in the new “Gossip Girl” reboot from HBO Max, but her role on the show has been shrouded in secrecy. What can she say about her character? “Literally nothing. The words I’m allowed to say are: ‘I’m so thrilled to be a part of this.’”
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Even before the opening tipoff, it's clear that NBA superstar LeBron James and his squad of Looney Tunes are out of their depth in the big game that will determine their fate in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ new attorney petitioned Monday to oust her father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Pop star Britney Spears has at last petitioned the court to appoint a successor to the conservatorship of her estate, calling her father’s broad control of her career and fortune “traumatizing, insane and depressing” in new legal documents filed Monday.
Britney Spears files petition to boot dad from estate, says he gets $16,000 a month while she gets $14,000
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears did it again – this time in a scathing petition.
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro and Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Powers are among 13 authors in the running for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
Kanye West has been living inside an Atlanta stadium while working on his new album.
- By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBC soap opera “Days of our Lives” is getting its own spinoff for Peacock.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly's lawyers said Monday they would fight prosecutors' bid to tell jurors about allegations beyond the actual charges at his upcoming federal sex trafficking trial.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Actor Reid Miller was around 13 years old when he first heard about the death of Jadin Bell. The Oregon teenager who died by suicide in 2013 inspired a national conversation about bullying and its effects on LGBTQ youth.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's vote on its proposed new bylaws nears, the outcome remains in play. Underscoring the uncertainty, the group’s crisis PR consultant sent a memo to members last week, prodding them to “consider what will happen if you do not pass the bylaws.”
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Someone get the producers of the new “MTV Cribs” reboot on the phone.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Ahead of the Season 4 finale of the Showtime drama “The Chi,” airing Sunday, the cable network has announced a half-million dollar donation to the neighborhood beautification project Greencorps Chicago as well as the Chicago Public Art Group, a nonprofit that supports the creation …
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Who’s the green knight here?
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Vince McMahon is bringing wrestling back to the ‘90s.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Welcome to Chicago, Lolla fans: Here are 7 can’t-miss local foods you’ll want to grab at the festival
- Nick Kindelsperger, Louisa Chu, Josh Noel and Ariel Cheung Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza is back. After the pandemic canceled last year’s event, thousands are ready to descend on Grant Park this Thursday through Sunday.
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
-
CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday decried Fox News’ vaccine pivoting and mixed messages, saying it was enough to give the network’s viewers “whiplash.”