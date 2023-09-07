Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
‘That '70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
AP

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson could get 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing for the rapes of two women two decades ago. A Los Angeles judge is set to sentence the 47-year-old actor Thursday. The sentencing will happen after the judge rules on a defense motion for a new trial that she's likely to reject, and after hearing statements from the victims. A jury in May found Masterson guilty of the forcible rape of the two women at his Hollywood-area home. The jurors failed to reach a verdict on a third rape allegation. Masterson's lawyers argued at trial that the encounter were consensual.

AP

Springsteen cancels all September concerts, citing medical advice

  • Michelle Deal-Zimmerman - Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Bruce Springsteen shared late Thursday that he and the E Street Band would be postponing all scheduled performances for the month of September, including a show set for Saturday night at Oriole Park in Baltimore.

AP

Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment

  • AP

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and canceling his September shows, citing doctors’ orders. Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.” The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain. The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio. Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

Movie Review: Pinochet as a vampire in surreal, frightening ‘El Conde’
AP

Movie Review: Pinochet as a vampire in surreal, frightening ‘El Conde’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is not dead in Pablo Larraín’s “El Conde.” He is instead a 250-year-old vampire living in semi-exile and wishing for death in this audacious allegory about history’s tendency to repeat itself, shot in sublime, otherworldly black and white, writes Lindsey Bahr in her Associated Press review. It is fitting that the film, in theaters Friday and on Netflix Sept. 15, is being released around the 50-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 1973 coup which brought Pinochet to power. Pinochet’s regime tortured, killed and disappeared 3,065 people in the name of fighting communism, but for some in Chile the legacy is now remembered as not all bad.

Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer
AP

Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer

  • By The Associated Press

Tenor Stephen Gould says he has been diagnosed with incurable bile duct cancer. Gould withdrew this summer from the Bayreuth Festival in Germany, where he was to have sung the title roles in “Tannhäuser” and “Tristan und Isolde” and  Siegfried in “Götterdämmerung.” Gould said in a statement he has bile duct cancer with complications. He wrote it is “a fatal disease with an outlook of several months to 10 months.” Gould was born in Virginia and has sung in many of the world’s major opera houses. According to the Mayo Clinic, biliary tract cancer often doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages.

AP

TV review: It's time to kill 'The Walking Dead' spinoffs

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

I get why AMC keeps reviving "The Walking Dead." The original series, which ran from 2010 to 2022, was one of the most popular shows in cable history. But ratings dropped over time as viewers realized that the writers had become obsessed with grossing them out.

Freddie Mercury bangle sets record for rock star jewelry in auction of his prized possessions
AP

Freddie Mercury bangle sets record for rock star jewelry in auction of his prized possessions

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

A Victorian-style silver snake bangle Freddie Mercury wore with an ivory satin catsuit in the “Bohemian Rhapsody” video has sold for the highest price ever paid for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star. Sotheby's says the sale price of nearly 700,000 pounds more than doubled the amount paid for John Lennon’s leather and bead talisman in 2008. The auction includes Mercury's flamboyant stage costumes, drafts to hits such as “We are the Champions” and the baby grand piano he composed Queen’s greatest hits on. More than 1,400 items are being sold by Mercury’s close friend, Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and all its possessions when he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991.

Honorary Oscars event celebrating Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks pushed back amid Hollywood strikes
AP

Honorary Oscars event celebrating Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks pushed back amid Hollywood strikes

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Angela Bassett is going to have to wait a little bit longer to get her Oscar. The 14th Governors Awards has been delayed from November until January, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday. The Academy, which puts on the Oscars, decided to delay the event due to the state of the industry, in which Hollywood’s writers and actors are months into strikes for fair contracts with major entertainment companies. Bassett was selected to receive the prestigious honorary Oscar statuette along with Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton at the event which will now be held on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

AP

What does 'Big Brother' deem offensive? A pair of controversies raise questions

  • Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Big Brother," the frothy CBS reality competition that isolates strangers inside a custom-made house as they compete for a grand prize, is facing yet another controversy over a contestant's use of offensive language. And this time, it's raising questions about whether the series has a double…