- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A third woman has sued Nick Carter for alleged sexual assault and is accusing the Backstreet Boys performer of forcing her to have sex with him on multiple occasions in 2003 when she was 15 and he was 23.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers have teamed up for a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain. It debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Meg Ryan is back with her first romantic comedy in nearly 15 years.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Travis Scott’s “Utopia” tour won’t include a stop in Houston, the rapper’s hometown where his Astroworld festival took a deadly turn in 2021.
Michael Phillips: ‘We Grown Now,’ about a Cabrini-Green boyhood friendship, will open the Chicago International Film Fest. A new Chicago classic?
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The U.S. premiere of writer-director Minhal Baig’s “We Grown Now” — a gentle, powerful coming-of-age gem set in 1992, detailing the friendship of two boys growing up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project — opens the Chicago International Film Festival Oct. 11, festival officia…
Paris Jackson calls out Michael Jackson fans on Instagram, after receiving hate for not posting on her dad's birthday
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Warning: This story includes mention of self-harm.]
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Jay-Z has quietly rejoined Instagram after deactivating it two years following a single day on the platform.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Adele has baby fever! She just told fans in Las Vegas that she's ready for baby No. 2.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Telluride Film Festival director Julie Huntsinger was sitting in her office a few weeks ago thinking that this year's program was going to be a repeat of the pandemic year, thanks to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The title of Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s “The Good Mother” is initially a bit ironic. Marissa (Hilary Swank) is a hard-boozing mom who has hardened herself against the reality of her grown sons’ lives. Michael is an opioid addict and a criminal, dabbling in drug trafficking, while her other son…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'THE EQUALIZER 3'
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I have Magnepan LRS speakers driven by a Cambridge Audio Azur 851A amplifier and would like to add streaming to the system. My plan is to access Spotify and Tidal on my phone and iPad and stream the audio over Bluetooth. I would play the music library on my phone as well. A friend of mine…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This can't be the first shoe Sarah Jessica Parker has brought home from work.
- Tracy Brown, Justin Chang, Ashley Lee, Mark Olsen, Michael Ordoña, Joshua Rothkopf, Josh Rottenberg, Glenn Whipp and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As we head into fall’s smart season, things are noticeably quieter: a sad circumstance of the actors’ strike. But there’s a kind of unspoken grandeur to the slate of movies in store, even if the stars and writers can’t promote it. Summation works from heavy hitters like Martin Scorsese and H…
- AP
Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11. Ward’s slave narrative “Let Us Descend” and McBride’s 20th century tale “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” were nominated in fiction, along with Brinkley’s “Witness,” Link’s “White Cat, Black Dog,” Irish novelist Paul Murray’s “The Bee Sting” and New Zealander Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood.”
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
CNN is bringing in former Mark Thompson, a former leader at The New York Times and BBC, in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering cable news network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble, as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Antoine Fuqua’s “Equalizer 3,” a taut and textured sequel to Washington’s vigilante series, isn’t one of the actor’s best films. It wouldn’t crack his top 10. But it vividly encapsulates Washington’s formidable on-screen potency, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. You might think this would be in the movie’s brutal action sequences, but no. It’s the scenes of Washington fastidiously having a cup of tea at a sidewalk café or strolling the streets of a Sicilian town. This is a movie stitched together less by its plot mechanics than the pleasure of watching Denzel smirk, scowl and smile, in leisurely scenes mixed in with all the murder.
'Justified: City Primeval' ends peacefully, but Timothy Olyphant can't say if Raylan answers the phone
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[This story contains spoilers for the finale of "Justified: City Primeval."]
Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and more assemble to create a podcast to support striking late-night staffers
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The five major late-night show hosts are banding together to financially help out their currently unemployed staffers who have been on strike since the onset of the writers' strike in May.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In the annals of fall movie previews, never has the phrase “dates subject to change” felt quite so obvious, or so fraught.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 21:
Commentary: In ‘Blue Beetle,’ a superhero movie expands Mexican American representation in Hollywood — finally
- Luis F. Carrasco - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
It’s difficult to explain why I was crying five minutes into watching the new superhero movie "Blue Beetle." It wasn’t a sad scene. On the contrary, it was a celebration of lead Jaime Reyes coming home after college to his loving Mexican American family, who had papered over their struggles …
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Hollywood has been in limbo these last few months. It’s been especially tough for everyone who earns their living making TV and film. But it also means viewers will start seeing just how that is impacting the fall network lineup. A prolonged strike — still ongoing — will inevitably have that…