Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Late-night hosts team up for 'Strike Force Five' podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff
Ap
AP

Late-night hosts team up for 'Strike Force Five' podcast to benefit their out-of-work staff

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver and Seth Meyers have teamed up for a new podcast called “Strike Force Five” — named after their personal text chain. It debuted Wednesday on Spotify. Because their respective shows have been dark since the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May, all profits from the podcast will go to their respective staffs. The show is sponsored by Mint Mobile and liquor company Diageo, and Kimmel said the money will “largely” come from them. Kimmel served as the inaugural moderator and that responsibility will be shared among the hosts.

Ap
AP

Michael Phillips: ‘We Grown Now,’ about a Cabrini-Green boyhood friendship, will open the Chicago International Film Fest. A new Chicago classic?

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — The U.S. premiere of writer-director Minhal Baig’s “We Grown Now” — a gentle, powerful coming-of-age gem set in 1992, detailing the friendship of two boys growing up in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project — opens the Chicago International Film Festival Oct. 11, festival officia…

Ap
AP

Movie review: Overstuffed screenplay blurs message of 'The Good Mother'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The title of Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s “The Good Mother” is initially a bit ironic. Marissa (Hilary Swank) is a hard-boozing mom who has hardened herself against the reality of her grown sons’ lives. Michael is an opioid addict and a criminal, dabbling in drug trafficking, while her other son…

Ap
AP

Sound Advice: Network player can be better for streaming music than Bluetooth

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. I have Magnepan LRS speakers driven by a Cambridge Audio Azur 851A amplifier and would like to add streaming to the system. My plan is to access Spotify and Tidal on my phone and iPad and stream the audio over Bluetooth. I would play the music library on my phone as well. A friend of mine…

Ap
AP

The 20 movies we’re most excited about this fall

  • Tracy Brown, Justin Chang, Ashley Lee, Mark Olsen, Michael Ordoña, Joshua Rothkopf, Josh Rottenberg, Glenn Whipp and Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As we head into fall’s smart season, things are noticeably quieter: a sad circumstance of the actors’ strike. But there’s a kind of unspoken grandeur to the slate of movies in store, even if the stars and writers can’t promote it. Summation works from heavy hitters like Martin Scorsese and H…

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes
Ap
AP

Authors Jesmyn Ward and James McBride are among the nominees for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes

  • AP

Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link are among the finalists for the Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000. Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11. Ward’s slave narrative “Let Us Descend” and McBride’s 20th century tale “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” were nominated in fiction, along with Brinkley’s “Witness,” Link’s “White Cat, Black Dog,” Irish novelist Paul Murray’s “The Bee Sting” and New Zealander Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood.”

Ap
AP

CNN names former BBC and New York Times executive Mark Thompson as new leader

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

CNN is bringing in former Mark Thompson, a former leader at The New York Times and BBC, in an attempt to turn around its fortunes. Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide. He'll be CNN's third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June. The pioneering cable news network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble, as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view. Thompson helped lead the Times' transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base

Movie Review: Denzel Washington's vigilante battles the Italian mafia in 'Equalizer 3'
Ap
AP

Movie Review: Denzel Washington's vigilante battles the Italian mafia in 'Equalizer 3'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Antoine Fuqua’s “Equalizer 3,” a taut and textured sequel to Washington’s vigilante series, isn’t one of the actor’s best films. It wouldn’t crack his top 10. But it vividly encapsulates Washington’s formidable on-screen potency, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. You might think this would be in the movie’s brutal action sequences, but no. It’s the scenes of Washington fastidiously having a cup of tea at a sidewalk café or strolling the streets of a Sicilian town. This is a movie stitched together less by its plot mechanics than the pleasure of watching Denzel smirk, scowl and smile, in leisurely scenes mixed in with all the murder.