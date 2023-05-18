The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The show must go on. Even when its Ukrainian director is drafted by the army weeks before opening night. “Silence, Silence, Silence, Please” is a play that tackles Russia’s war in Ukraine had its world debut in Portugal last week. But it’s chief creator was conspicuously missing from among the packed audience. Pavlo Yurov had meant to be there. Weeks before the opening he had gone to get special documentation that would permit him to make a trip out of Ukraine since men of fighting age are barred from leaving. But he was drafted by Ukraine’s National Guard and is now a press officer attached to a brigade preparing to participate in a much anticipated counteroffensive.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford will swing into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival. Ford, who has said “Dial of Destiny” will be his last performance as the character, is also set to receive an honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival. Last year, Cannes feted “Top Gun Maverick” and Tom Cruise in a similar manner. It’s not the first “Indiana Jones” film to bow in Cannes. The fourth installment, “Indiana and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” launched at the 2008 edition of the festival.
- By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
FIFA President Gianni Infantino seems slightly more optimistic about completing what he would see as an acceptable deal for the broadcast rights to the upcoming Women’s World Cup in five key European countries. Infantino walked the green carpet at a gala event for the unveiling of the logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles’ historic Griffith Observatory. The FIFA boss spoke briefly about the ongoing negotiations with broadcasters in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and England for the rights to show the World Cup games taking place in two months in Australia and New Zealand.
- AP
CANNES, France (AP) — Ethan Hawke and his “Strange Way of Life" co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.
- By The Associated Press
A year and a half after the fatal shooting of its cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Alec Baldwin Western “Rust” is back on the market at the Cannes Film Festival, shopping for international buyers. Last month, “Rust” resumed shooting in Montana to finish the independently financed production that shut down following Hutchins’ death in October 2021. The Cannes film market is where “Rust” was first formed as a production in 2000. Goodfellas, a sales company formerly known as Wild Bunch International, is handling sales. “Rust” still lacks North American distribution.
- By HALELUYA HADERO - Associated Press
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed into law a first-of-its kind bill that makes it illegal for TikTok to operate in the state. The law would have much more far-reaching effects than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices. The new rules are expected to face legal challenges. And experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible. A TikTok spokesperson says the company has 200,000 users in Montana as well as 6,000 businesses who use the platform.
- By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - AP Business Writer
Dancers at a Los Angeles bar could soon become the only unionized group of strippers in the U.S. The Actors’ Equity Association labor union says that owners of the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood have withdrawn their opposition and agreed to recognize the strippers’ union. Dancers at the club have been seeking safer workplace conditions, better pay and health insurance, among other benefits for 15 months. But their unionization drive was stalled by objections and legal challenges from the club's management. The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement, and a formal vote count by the National Labor Relations Board has been set for Thursday.
- Vanessa Arredondo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A section of an Oakland, California, street will be partially renamed to commemorate the life of the late legendary rapper Tupac Shakur amid hip-hop's 50th anniversary.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country star Jimmie Allen has returned to social media after he was sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A month after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal “Rust” tragedy, he’s joined the cast of an upcoming film about the 1970 Kent State shootings.
- AP
A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rap star XXXTentacion will spend two more years behind bars. Robert Allen received a seven-year sentence Wednesday, getting credit for the five years he has already served. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year. He then testified earlier this year against Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome. They were convicted in March of XXXTentacion's 2018 murder during a robbery outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle shop. They received life sentences. Allen had gone into the shop with Williams to surveil XXXTentacion, but he did not take direct part in the shooting.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "General Hospital" star Haley Pullos was reportedly arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after allegedly colliding with oncoming traffic on a freeway in Pasadena.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Social media sensation JoJo Siwa said that her family's home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana was burglarized early Monday morning.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
More than a decade after Taylor Swift released the 2010 track "Dear John," it seems she's not the only Taylor mining that messy John Mayer breakup for material.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CANNES, France — The day after "Jeanne du Barry" opened the Cannes Film Festival, co-star Johnny Depp swept in late to the film's press conference with choice words for those who objected to his presence at the festival, the press, Hollywood and, for good measure, anyone who thinks he is exp…
- AP
Angelina Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday. The actress, director and former United Nations special envoy said customers of Atelier Jolie will participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world. The project will use only vintage materials and discarded fabrics. Jolie said Atelier Jolie will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups. Customers will be able to dip into their own closets to rework pieces. No further details were released. Jolie's fashion choices and those of her children are often dissected in the media.
- By MARGARET STAFFORD - Associated Press
A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is suspected of stealing a pair of famous ruby red slippers worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Federal prosecutors said Terry Martin was indicted Tuesday on one count of theft of major artwork. The Indictment alleges that in 2005, Martin stole an authentic pair of ruby slippers. The slippers were worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.” They were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018. The pair is one of four remaining pairs of red slippers Garland wore in the movie. Online records do not list an attorney for Martin.
- AP
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
CNN is filling a prime-time vacancy by appointing Kaitlan Collins to host the network's 9 p.m. Eastern hour. Collins was the moderator for last week's Donald Trump town hall on the network, but most of the criticism CNN received for that event was directed elsewhere. The former White House correspondent has had a meteoric rise at the news network. CNN has rotated guest anchors at that time for more than a year following the firing of Chris Cuomo. The network has struggled in the ratings over the past year, and last Friday slipped below the conservative network Newsmax in prime time.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A ‘90s-era phenomenon, Anna Nicole Smith became famous for emulating Marilyn Monroe’s blond bombshell appearance, first on the pages of Playboy and later as a model for Guess jeans. Smith’s kinship with the ghost of Monroe always came across as superficial. They cultivated a similar look and…
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The FXX animated series “Archer” is ending its run after 14 seasons.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Live Nation Entertainment is bringing back Atlanta’s Music Midtown after canceling the festival last fall.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix series "FUBAR," his character, Luke, is trying to win back his wife after a strained marriage and infidelity tore them apart. Sound familiar?