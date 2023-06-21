Andrew Tate, a social media personality known for expressing misogynistic views online, has arrived at court in the Romanian capital. Prosecutors there have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Prosecutors have also filed charges against Tate’s brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women. Romania's anti-organized crime agency allege the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the United States and Britain. The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.