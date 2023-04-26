Take it From the Tinkersons

  • LONDON

British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market. The Competition and Markets Authority said in its final report Wednesday that “the only effective remedy” to the significant loss of competition that the deal would result in “is to prohibit the Merger." The all-cash deal was set to be the biggest in the history of the tech industry. But it faces stiff opposition from rival Sony and is being scrutinized by global regulators over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty.

Review: 'Greek Lessons,' by Han Kang

  • Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A tender look at how we approach the world when our means of perception and expression are impeded.

Reviews: Four collections of poetry

  • Elizabeth Hoover - Star Tribune (TNS)

POETRY: Four collections focus on the wild world, race, motherhood and how words can turn into power.

Danny Masterson's ex says rape came years into relationship

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

The former longtime girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson has testified that he had been growing increasingly abusive in their relationship before he raped her in December of 2001. The woman said they had been together for about five years when she woke to find Masterson on top of her in the bedroom of their Hollywood area home. She said she clearly told him no and resisted him but Masterson ignored her. The actor is a former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show.” He is on trial for a second time on three counts of rape after his first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury. He has pleaded not guilty.

New footage from 'Dune 2,' 'Barbie' unveiled at CinemaCon

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at ‘Dune: Part Two,’ “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners in Las Vegas from a studio in transition, with new leadership teams in place to oversee films and create a 10-year plan for iconic DC Comics characters like Superman. Within the past year, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were selected to lead the studio’s film group while James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to head DC Studios.