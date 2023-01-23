- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Romantic comedies have been in a slump for the last decade-plus, but a small batch featuring recognizable stars are set to premiere over the next few weeks. This seems as good a time as any to take a state-of-the-union look at the genre.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Many pageant contestants start competing at early ages, but this year’s newly crowned Miss Universe took a different route.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Fifteen years ago, actor Jesse Eisenberg (“The Social Network”) might have starred in the scornfully titled “When You Finish Saving the World.” Today, he has written and directed this comedy-drama about an overachieving mother named Evelyn Katz (Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore), who runs…
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Hailing from “the bowels of outer space,” heavy metal parody band Mac Sabbath has made a super-sized impact on the music scene since forming in Los Angeles in 2014.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Family, friends and fans of Lisa Marie Presley gathered Sunday at Graceland to honor the late singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Drake, one of music’s biggest stars, delivered nostalgia and No. 1 hits during the first night of his two intimate weekend shows at the iconic Apollo Theater. Saturday's 90-minute set Saturday included more than 40 songs and guest appearances from The Diplomats and 21 Savage. The four-time Grammy winner hinted he might drop new music this year, and that he will “be out and about on the road a lot this year.” Drake was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. in 2022, and the third-most streamed artist globally behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift. He also released two albums last year: “Honestly, Nevermind” and his joint-project with 21 Savage in November, “Her Loss.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” led ticket sales in movies theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009′s “Avatar.” The Walt Disney Co.’s “The Way of Water” added $19.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its global total has now surpassed $2 billion, putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The only new wide release from a major studio on the weekend was the thriller “Missing." It debuted with $9.3 million.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
As Paris Fashion Week bids farewell to the menswear season, the final day of shows includes collections from Maison Margiela and Sacai. It was East meets West for lauded South Korean designer Woo Youngmi, whose show on Sunday was more than meets the eye. The current Western obsession with Korean pop culture inspired Woo to take a look at the shifting relationship between Korea and the West over time. Transformation was at the heart of a disruptive, fashion-forward co-ed Sacai show. Haute couture collections, including from powerhouse Dior, are set to go on display starting Monday in the French capital.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The fire emoji was a common sight in tweets about the new corporate thriller “Fair Play,” which debuted Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie follows two ambitious analysts at a cutthroat hedge fund, played by “Bridgerton’s” Phoebe Dynevor and “Solo’s” Alden Ehrenreich, who are also in a passionate and secret relationship. Several steamy scenes had some declaring the return of the erotic thriller. Chloe Domont, who wrote and directed the film, didn’t set out to make an erotic thriller, per se, but she did want to make a film about gender power dynamics within a relationship that's also highly sexual.
- AP
Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day. Renner said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton plow while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe. In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed appreciation for support and added that “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.” The 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown" and also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies, among other roles.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
A new documentary looks into the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Justice,” from filmmaker Doug Liman, debuted Friday at the Sundance Film Festival to a sold-out theater surrounded by armed guards. The film, made under intense secrecy, focuses on allegations made by Kavanaugh's Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez that were detailed in a New Yorker article in 2018. “Justice’s” surprise inclusion in the festival was announced on Thursday but it quickly became one of the most anticipated. Part of the reason for something like “Justice” to debut at Sundance is to secure a distributor.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Lisa Marie Presley's life will be celebrated this weekend at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion, less than two weeks after she died at 54.
- Tracy Brown and Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
PARK CITY, Utah — “Justice,” director Doug Liman’s surprise documentary about the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, premiered Friday at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
