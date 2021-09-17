Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

New Muhammad Ali documentary pulls no punches

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

We remember Muhammad Ali as the Greatest. But there was a time when much of America hated his guts. To his dissenters, he was too cocky, too pretty, too Muslim, too Black. His journey from outcast to idol is at the heart of "Muhammad Ali," an eight-hour documentary premiering Sunday on PBS.

Entertainment
AP

Frank Stallone quietly loved being the butt of Norm Macdonald’s jokes

  • Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Norm Macdonald was a fearless comedian, known for his brutally honest jokes about a host of celebrities, including O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. But the butt of many of his jokes also happened to be one of his biggest fans.

+4
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
National
AP

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood's golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.

Louis Menand among nonfiction National Book Award nominees
National
AP

Louis Menand among nonfiction National Book Award nominees

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Menand's Cold War cultural history “The Free World” and Hanif Abdurraqib's meditation on Black artistry “A Little Devil in America” are among the works on the nonfiction longlist for the National Book Awards.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.