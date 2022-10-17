The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be given exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. In a notice issued to financial regulators on Monday following a board meeting, Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake conscription steps required by the country’s Military Manpower Administration. The band’s six other members are also planning to serve in the military too, according to the statement.