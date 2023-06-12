One small step for an intrepid crew of 24th century space explorers could be a giant leap — or flop — for Microsoft when the Xbox-maker launches its long-awaited video game Starfield. Players must fend off pirates, navigate strange moons, build outposts and fix their own starships in the space epic due out on Xbox in September after years of development and delay. Microsoft is expected to give its most detailed glimpse of the upcoming game at a Los Angeles event Sunday. The release could be one of the most important in Xbox’s history as it looks to attract gamers with a headliner on par with Nintendo’s latest Zelda game and PlayStation’s Spider-Man 2.