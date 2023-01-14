The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Ray Cordeiro, who interviewed music acts including the Beatles during a six-decade career on Hong Kong radio that earned him the title of the world’s longest-working disc jockey, has died at 98. The death was announced by his former employer, Radio Television Hong Kong. His program was broadcast by RTHK for 51 years until his retirement in 2021. Cordeiro was born in Hong Kong of Portuguese descent. He made his name with the broadcast of a 1964 interview with the Beatles, then the world's biggest music act. He was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's longest-working disc jockey.
NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with “Thursday Night Football” moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video. The 272 regular-season games averaged 16.7 million viewers across television and digital platforms, The league also said that 185 million fans watched games at some point during the 18 weeks. Despite the dip, it is the third-highest average since 2016. Last season averaged 17.1 million.
Don't call Etta Marcus a sad girl. As she says in the opening track of her new album “Heart-Shaped Bruise," she's the kind that will break your nose. In a review, The Associated Press' Jim Pollock writes that the violence of the lyric is a jarring command to lean forward and listen. Her major label debut gives her a new set of musical tools at her disposal, incorporating horns and strings to ratchet up the emotional intensity. The more uptempo sound is a blend of pop with well-chosen moments of subtle country and jazz elements.
-
The estate of pop icon Michael Jackson has paid tribute to the singer's ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley after she died of cardiac arrest Thursday.
-
The American Film Institute Awards have opened their ceremony with a moment of silence for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley. The invite-only ceremony is honoring the Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis" among its 10 film honorees. Lisa Marie Presley has been supporting the film throughout it run, which included a win for star Austin Butler at Tuesday's Golden Globes. AFI president Bob Gazzale began the ceremony with a moment of silence, with some in the ballroom bowing their heads. Attendees included actors Viola Davis, Ben Stiller, Sigourney Weaver, and “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann. Presley died Thursday in Los Angeles after having a medical emergency at her home.
-
LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at her father's Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.
-
Two broke best friends, struggling single dad Kevin (Jacob Latimor) and aspiring promoter Damon (Tosin Cole), decide to throw a party at LeBron James' house to solve all their life's problems in the glossy reboot of the 1990s hit “House Party.” Though there are several good gags, including James making fun of himself and Kid Cudi playing himself as an anti-social poet, “House Party” falls short of being a good time and instead is a mostly stressful endeavor, writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. “House Party," a Warner Bros. release in theaters Friday, is rated R.
That time Lisa Marie Presley and then-husband Michael Jackson bought rare editions at a San Diego book store
-
SAN DIEGO — It is unclear how many times Lisa Marie Presley may have visited San Diego on her own. But Elvis Presley's daughter, who died Thursday in Los Angeles at the age of 54, did make one especially memorable visit to a downtown San Diego bookstore in 1995 with her then-husband, Michael…
Lisa Marie Presley in her own words: 'It's a blessing and a curse,' she said of her legendary father, Elvis, in 2012 interview
-
"I suck at math!"
-
LOS ANGELES — Kanye West has reportedly found himself a new bride, less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
-
LOS ANGELES — Lisa Marie Presley was no stranger to grief. Nearly five months before her own death — while marking the passing of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 — she wrote an essay on the topic and how it "detonated and destroyed" her family life.
-
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died at 69. The ‘70s rock group was behind hits like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin' Care of Business.”
-
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for the Canadian hard rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive that was known for such 1970s hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” has died at age 69. His death was announced on social media Thursday by his brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, who did not give a cause. Bachman-Turner Overdrive sold millions of records with its blend of grinding guitar riffs and catchy melodies. “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” topped the charts. The band's other hits included “Hey You” and “Roll On Down the Highway.” Randy Bachman left the group in the mid-1970s, and the popularity of BTO soon faded.
-
The rapper Meek Mill is among hundreds of people who have been granted pardons by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf before he leaves office. The 35-year-old Philadelphia rapper-turned-entrepreneur who was born Robert Williams tweeted about the pardon on Friday. Williams has been active in criminal justice reform after he spent most of his adult life on probation following an arrest as a teenager for drug and gun charges. Wolf, who has granted a Pennsylvania record number of pardons as governor, pardoned the rapper on both convictions.
-
Accepting a plea deal in connection with a May break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring, "Justice League" actor Ezra Miller will avoid jail time and was instead put on probation.
-
Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners who will play this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28. The lineup released Friday also includes Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., the Steve Miller Band and Ludacris. Batiste, a New Orleans-area native, is one of many local acts who will perform. Festival organizers say this year’s event also will include a celebration of Puerto Rico. The annual festival features hundreds of acts and draws tens of thousands of visitors daily.
-
Gucci returns to the Milan menswear runway with the brand's first collection since Alessandro Michele stepped down as creative director. The Gucci runway show heralding the new post-Michele era was an understated affair. It was very much like Michele’s low-key debut eight years ago heading an in-house team. The show on Friday quietly recast the codes of the brand founded in Florence more than a century ago as a luggage company.
-
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is (unofficially) married, according to a new report.
-
Colombian pop star Shakira is back on playlists and in the tabloids, thanks to her biting new breakup jam in collaboration with Argentine DJ-producer Bizarrap.
-
A greatly moving hybrid film, the British entry “Living” is based on the 1952 film “Ikiru” by the Japanese master Akira Kurosawa, itself loosely based on Leo Tolstoy’s 1886 novella “The Death of Ivan Ilyich.” The Kurosawa film features a great Takashi Shimura (“Seven Samurai”) in the lead. “…
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 1/16/2023
-
'Break Point'
-
Survival is the name of the game in HBO's "The Last of Us," a nine-part drama based on a beloved video game about the end of the world. A parasitic fungus has turned much of the human population into blood-sucking zombies, leaving the rest of humanity to fight off the infected — and to battl…