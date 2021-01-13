- Julia Barajas Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Following the Christmas Day release of "Bridgerton" on Netflix, demand for the books behind the series has skyrocketed — and so has their cost, with paperbacks out of stock, as first reported by People.com, and original hardcovers on sale for up to $800.
- Jacqueline Cutler New York Daily News (TNS)
“Black Firsts: 500 Years of Trailblazing Achievements and Ground-Breaking Events” by Jessie Carney Smith; Visible Ink Press (704 pages; $29.95)
- Jennifer Day Chicago Tribune (TNS)
"Audience of One" by James Poniewozik; Liveright (304 pages, $27.95)
‘One Night in Miami’ review: Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown play the king’s gambits
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
These words come from 1965 and from Malcolm X, two days before his political assassination. They appear on screen at the end of director Regina King’s “One Night in Miami”:
- Christopher Borrelli Chicago Tribune (TNS)
If you’re still searching for a sliver of good news to take away from 2020 — good news that bridges partisan divisions, cultural chasms and pandemic procedures — consider this tidbit: We are all probably reading way more books these days. In fact, according to NPD BookScan, sales of print bo…
- Brandon T. Harden The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
Robert Jones Jr. liked to jump double Dutch outside the Brooklyn home he grew up in. But his grandfather, a staunch follower of the Nation of Islam, forbade it. He wasn't even allowed to be afraid. Men don't fear, his grandfather believed.
Jazmine Sullivan speaks on her struggles, spiritual growth, and her sultry new release, 'Heaux Tales'
- Cassie Owens The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — The ladies were having a girls' night. Philly artist Jazmine Sullivan's mother, Pam, had invited some friends over for a small get-together. Included in the gathering were Jazmine's godmother, Anitra Sasser, and a relative of Sasser's, Donna Anderson.
- Oline H. Cogdill South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
"A Stranger at the Door" by Jason Pinter; Thomas & Mercer (392 pages, $15.95)
- Nicole Brodeur The Seattle Times (TNS)
For more than 25 years, millions of people have awakened and grabbed not their phones, but paper, filling stream-of-consciousness "Morning Pages" — a creativity-boosting ritual first prescribed in author Julia Cameron's breakthrough book, "The Artist's Way." (The book has sold more than 5 mi…
- Howard Reich Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Where would we be without Ella?
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's a new year, and time for hope and self-examination and ... maybe some new books? Visit your local bookstore and wish them well for 2021 — and don't miss that new-in-paperback table, which might hold these recommended titles and many more.
- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the 1978 novel "The Turner Diaries," an underground revolutionary group of self-proclaimed patriots known as "the Organization" attacks the U.S. Capitol. A car bombing of FBI headquarters kills hundreds. In "The Day of the Rope," members of "the Organization" publicly hang members of Cong…
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz are trying to remember how they met. Scorsese ventures that it was at a literary party on New York City's Upper East Side with "Goodfellas" screenwriter Nick Pileggi, but Lebowitz shoots this idea down: "That wouldn't have been me." Could it have been John W…
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sacha Baron Cohen was all set to play radical activist Abbie Hoffman in 2007. Steven Spielberg planned to direct the Aaron Sorkin script of "The Trial of the Chicago 7," but the writers strike, among other things, scuttled that version of the project.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87.
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for PBS resigned Tuesday after being caught describing President Donald Trump as “close to Hitler” in a right-wing sting operation.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” during the offseason.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
An award-winning mother-daughter pageant drama tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 19.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he wants to start opening restaurants, theatres and offices by launching rapid testing sites in New York City and eventually other city centers throughout the state.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The White House reporter for Voice of America was abruptly pulled from her beat after trying to question Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following a speech he gave at the government agency this week.