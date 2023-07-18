Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.