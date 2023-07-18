- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A comedy inspired by a beloved PBS program tops the DVD releases for the week of July 25.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Kevin C. Johnson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
ST. LOUIS — The idea of hitting the jackpot someday was something St. Louis rapper Chingy put into the universe early.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Symphony is pushing back until next year its return to Copley Symphony Hall at Jacobs Music Center, where the orchestra had been scheduled to open its 2023/2024 Jacobs Masterworks concert series on Nov. 4.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Welcome back to television, Raylan Givens. Given that it is in a hero's nature to return, and the medium's to encourage that when it seems profitable, the appearance of "Justified: City Primeval," this week on FX — eight years after Timothy Olyphant hung up his Stetson as the star of the ori…
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Solidarity and stamina are themes on picket lines in New York and Los Angeles as striking actors and writers are bracing for a long standoff with studios. Writers who have been on strike since May and actors who are only on their second day Monday emphasized that they are energized by picketing together. Kevin Bacon was on the picket line in New York and said he was there to support the members of his union who have to struggle to get by. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's press briefing that the president believes all workers, including writers and actors, deserve fair pay.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have announced they are divorcing after nearly eight years of marriage, according to reports Monday.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Miranda Lambert is really buying into the mantra, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former television star Tucker Carlson reportedly has an advertiser for the video series he began posting on Twitter after being dumped by Fox News.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Some of publishing’s most celebrated and enduring editors are leaving their posts at Penguin Random House after accepting buyout packages. The publishing company says Monday that editors of Nobel laureates Alice Munro and Elie Wiesel, as well as authors Anne Rice and Lorrie Moore, are stepping down. Editors Vicky Wilson, Jonathan Segal and Ann Close have worked for decades at the Penguin Random House imprint Alfred A. Knopf, one of the industry’s premier publishing houses. Others leaving include Knopf's Managing Editor Kathy Hourigan, who joined the company in 1963, and Andy Hughes, the imprint’s longtime manager of production and design.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
Colson Whitehead is back with a sequel to his 2021 bestseller “Harlem Shuffle.” That irresistible novel, set in the 1960s, introduced Ray Carney, a Harlem furniture dealer with a “slightly bent” side. The new book, “Crook Manifesto,” chronicles Carney’s life and times in the 1970s. After four years on the straight and narrow, Carney turns to a seriously corrupt cop to help him get tickets to a Jackson 5 concert for his daughter — and all hell breaks loose. AP reviewer Ann Levin says Whitehead reprises his mix of noir fiction and social history with entertaining but uneven results.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Edie O’Dare was there that night in 1939 when Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes. Edie wants to be hardened and unattached, Sophie grabs ahold of her heart from the first interaction they have together. Edie’s acting contract is almost up, and Sophie’s court case propels her into a new career as a gossip columnist. But some stories may be beyond her control. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says author Lindsay Lynch creates a noir-like tale of Hollywood's underbelly in her debut novel “Do Tell,” released this month from Doubleday.
- By The Associated Press
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child. A rep for the “Parent Trap” star tells The Associated Press Monday that Lohan's son with husband Bader Shammas is healthy and the family is over the moon in love. The baby's name is Luai. It means “shield” and “protector” in Arabic. Page Six reports Lohan gave birth in Dubai, where she lives with her financier husband. The two married last year. The “Freaky Friday” actor was once regular tabloid fodder but has since kept a lower profile. She recently returned to acting. Lohan starred in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year.
- By RON HARRIS - Associated Press
Rockers Greta Van Fleet third studio album “Starcatcher,” is out Friday, July 21, and the band’s natural affinity to the hard rock sounds of the ’70s is on full display. The band looked to get back to the raw roots of their beginnings and found them through a vision of fantasy meets reality. The Associated Press' Ron Harris says the songs are alive with energy, powerfully delivered led by Josh Kiszka’s soaring vocals.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jason Aldean was forced to cut his show early over the weekend in Hartford, Connecticut, after suffering heat exhaustion.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The "Bachelor" franchise is entering a new age.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are reportedly splitting up after two years of marriage.
- AP
Temporary licenses for sports betting in Maine could be issued by November, allowing mobile and online wagering to launch. Officials said Monday that the Maine Gambling Control Unit has submitted proposed rules governing sports betting to the attorney general’s office for review, and officials will be poised to act after anticipated adoption in November. Mobile and online wagering is expected to account for 85% of the sports betting market in Maine. That would provide a conduit for revenue for Native American tribes who were given control of the online sports betting market in Maine.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs aspires to create new Black Wall Street through online marketplace Empower Global
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Sean “Diddy” Combs is spearheading a new online marketplace called Empower Global that will specifically feature Black-owned businesses. Combs says he’s not looking for financial benefit after he invested $20 million into Empower Global, which launched last week. Consumers can shop on the curated marketplace for Black-owned brands in beauty, fashion, art and lifestyles. The platform was designed and created by two Black-owned companies, TechSparq and ChatDesk. Diddy says he's passionate about building substantial wealth in his community like the Greenwood community, the thriving Black-owned business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was decimated in a two-day attack by a white mob in 1921.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Brian Cox's anti-millennial comments last week have critics confused about the Scottish actor's politics.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The "Today" show's lifestyle contributor Jill Martin revealed Monday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer after learning that her father was a BRCA gene mutation carrier.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Carnegie Hall’s initiative to train the next generation turned 10 this year. Teen musicians from the National Youth Orchestra of the USA will play eight concerts through July 28, one of three ensembles established by the hall. Conductor Andrew Davis and violinist Gil Shaham are working with the orchestra this summer. Musicians are 16-19 and alumni have gained posts with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra. NYO2, the sister orchestra for ages 14-17, was founded in 2016. A third group, NYO Jazz for ages 16-19, began in 2018.
- AP
Microsoft and British regulators sought more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard. Lawyers for Microsoft and the Competition and Markets Authority on Monday tried to persuade a judge to delay an hearing planned after the CMA rejected the deal and Microsoft appealed. The regulator later gave Microsoft more time to make its case for the blockbuster deal to go through. The merger has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.