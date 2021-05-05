- Dorany Pineda Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Manuel and Geiszel Godoy are military veterans, and they believe deeply in social justice. But above all, they are entrepreneurs who saw an underdeveloped sector in their industry and dove in.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Introducing Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and writer of children's books.
- Connie Ogle Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Secrets of Happiness" by Joan Silber; Counterpoint (288 pages, $27)
- Hamilton Cain Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Finding the Mother Tree" by Suzanne Simard; Alfred A. Knopf (368 pages, $28.95)
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 26:
My worst moment: ‘Saturday Night Live’, ‘Shrill’ star Aidy Bryant and the audience member who shouted ‘This is horrible!’ mid-show
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
When the creative team behind “Shrill” mapped out the show’s third season, premiering on Hulu this week, they were unaware it would also be the series’ final season. “But actually I kind of love the way it ends,” said star and co-creator Aidy Bryant. “I feel really satisfied by how things end up.”
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. tax court has handed a major victory to the estate of Michael Jackson in a years-long battle, finding that the IRS wildly inflated the value at the time of his death of Jackson's assets and image, leading to an estate tax bill for his heirs that was far too high.
- Julie Hinds Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT – Keegan-Michael Key recently described how his path to comedy started with watching "Saturday Night Live" with his father while growing up in Detroit.
- Jon Bream Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams had a stroke in November and, despite an inability to play guitar, she's confident about returning to performing this summer.
- By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
-
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper YFN Lucci is among a dozen people charged in a wide-ranging indictment in Atlanta targeting alleged members of the Bloods gang.
- Angie Orellana Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Britney Spears is caught in a game of whack-a-mole — just when she addresses a documentary about her life, another one pops up.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
May the 4th be with you: Disney+ is celebrating Star Wars Day with a brand new "Star Wars" series.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN analyst Rick Santorum's claim that he misspoke during a recent speech where he said there was “nothing here” when the United States was founded did little to diminish anger against him.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES – From the moment it was announced that Steven Soderbergh would produce this year's Academy Awards, there was speculation as to just how much the unpredictable filmmaker would change up an event steeped in tradition.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has won the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize, which is given to an artist seen as carrying on the spirit of the folk singer whose music focused on the plight of the poor and disenfranchised.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This June's Copa América will be televised in the United States on Fox's networks.
- By The Associated Press
-
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of Broadway's biggest stars are joining together to pay tribute to the late three-time Tony Award-nominated actor Rebecca Luker and raise money to fight Lou Gehrig’s disease.
- By The Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is releasing her first children’s book, one rooted in the relationship between Prince Harry and their son, Archie.
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
This Friday, May 7, “The Boy from Medellín,” a documentary about the Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin drops on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by acclaimed documentarian Matthew Heineman, the film chronicles the week leading up to Balvin’s first solo performance at the stadium in Medellín…