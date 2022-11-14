- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to expand its roster of next-generation heroes.
- Alejandro A. Alvarez - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Teachers see some wild behavior in their classrooms.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Like many onscreen Scrooges before him, Ryan Reynolds' character in "Spirited" is told that he will face his past, present and future. But he surprises even the spirit haunting him upon raising his hand and asking: "Like 'A Christmas Carol'? The Dickens story? The Bill Murray movie with Bobc…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The newly created state of Wyoming and sprawling Oklahoma territory are shockingly beautiful and brutal places in "The English," Amazon Prime Video's six-part drama set in 1890s America. Violence and wanton cruelty are as commonplace as shimmering fields of buffalo grass among the land-grubb…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On the eve of the premiere of "The People's Joker," a parody origin story envisioning the Batman villain as a transgender woman trying to break into comedy, Vera Drew thought she was in the clear.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift has a new group of fans with her new hit song, “Anti-Hero” — lawyers who deal with trusts and wills.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A book publisher has delayed the release of Aaron Carter's posthumous memoir amid pushback from the late musician's publicist and his ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dethroned DC's "Black Adam" at the domestic box office this weekend, amassing $180 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press
Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins for ‘Best Artist,’ ‘Best Video,’ ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Best Longform Video.’ Currently topping the charts with ‘Anti-Hero’ from her record breaking new album ‘Midnights,’ Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
- AP
A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Christina Applegate might be taking her final bow soon.
- AP
French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.