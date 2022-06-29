Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Museum of Fine Arts employees, management, reach labor deal

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

More than 200 employees at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have ratified a contract that includes better pay and benefits. These unionized workers are joining a wave of other recent union developments at some of the nation’s most prestigious museums. Officials said Tuesday that the collective bargaining agreement is the first since museum workers voted to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110 in November 2020. The union's president said the contract provides a more equitable compensation structure and a democratic voice for the staff. The union represents 227 of the museum’s administrative, technical, curatorial and conservation employees.

Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose among newest members of the film academy

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — With the movie business still regaining its footing after more than two years of pandemic upheaval, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that it is opening its ranks to 397 new members in the latest step in its ongoing effort to diversify its membership.

Sound Advice: A powerful deal to help build out your tool collection

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. Did you see the really good deal going on at Home Depot for the Ryobi 18V One+ cordless tools and batteries? Some time ago I purchased the Ryobi P737 cordless high-pressure inflator you recommended (love it) and recently saw the new deal. I scored two of the 18V One+ 4Ah batteries and a charger for $99.

Review: A deep dive into Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

In the new documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” filmmakers Dayna Goldfine and Dan Gellar examine how despite the odds, the song managed to take on a life of its own after starting as a studio reject thanks, in varying degrees, to Bob Dylan, John Cale, Jeff Buckley and Shrek. Yes, Shrek. Now, four decades after its initial recording, it’s downright ubiquitous, a regular feature in movies, television shows, and singing competitions around the world. The expansive film charts Cohen's career and spiritual journey as well as the life of the song outside of him. “Hallelujah," rated PG-13, opens in select theaters Friday July 1.

  • Chelsea Prince and Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — A shooting in a Buckhead parking lot killed one man and sent two others — including music executive Chaka Zulu — to a hospital with injuries late Sunday night.

Chris Pratt picks military veterans for 'The Terminal List'
Chris Pratt picks military veterans for 'The Terminal List'

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Chris Pratt’s respect for people serving in the U.S. military runs deep, so much so that he uses veterans in his new Amazon series, “The Terminal List.'' In the 2013 movie “Zero Dark Thirty,” Pratt played a SEAL team member. To prepare for the role, he shadowed Navy SEAL Jared Shaw who became one of his best friends. Shaw introduced Pratt to the book “The Terminal List” by Jack Carr. Pratt then adapted the book into the TV series that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Jeanne Tripplehorn. Former military members appear on screen and work behind-the-scenes. Shaw is an associate producer and has a role in the show. "The Terminal List'' debuts July 1.

What to stream: With Roe overturned, movies that speak to fight for abortion rights

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

After the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision last week, the country has been reeling. Though the information was leaked two months ago, June 24 was still a shocking and dismaying moment, and a dark day in the history of the United States, as abortion rights took a step backward.

Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

