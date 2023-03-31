Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Review: Sandler, Aniston reteam in 'Murder Mystery 2'
Ap
AP

Review: Sandler, Aniston reteam in 'Murder Mystery 2'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

You would have a hard time defending the limp plotting, the bland action-adventure set pieces or the Agatha Christie-light whodunit twists of the first “Murder Mystery" or its new sequel. But everything in these two films is secondary to the comic and sweet rapport between Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Like its predecessor, “Murder Mystery 2” is built on old-fashioned star power and the interplay between its A-list leads. They’re good company to be in, and sometimes that’s enough. The movie lands on Netflix on Friday.

Hail to the Chief: Inside Roman Reigns' 3 years as WWE champ
Sports
AP

Hail to the Chief: Inside Roman Reigns' 3 years as WWE champ

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

World Wrestling Entertainment has had plenty of dominant characters over the past 50 years, but Roman Reigns continues to set his path. When Reigns faces Cody Rhodes on Sunday in the main event of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, it will be his 944th consecutive day as champion, the sixth-longest title reign in the company’s history. Reigns has a combination few sports entertainers can match — charisma, athletic ability, family pedigree and real-life experiences where he beat the odds. That has also made Reigns a beloved and respected heel. Fans cheer when Reigns demands them to “acknowledge me” when speaking in the middle of the ring.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Ap
AP

Boston auction of signed Zelenskyy painting to help Ukraine

  • AP

An original painting of Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed by the Ukrainian president is being sold at auction. Proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit the nation's people suffering during its war with Russia. RR Auction in Boston says bidding on the 40-by-24-inch painting by American artist Oleg Jones starts at $50,000. The goal is to sell it for at least $100,000. The painting features an image of Zelenskyy against the background of Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag. The proceeds of the auction will be used for the purchase of medical equipment, tools and medicine for the Ukrainian people.

Ap
AP

'Spinning Gold' review: 1970s record biz tale is out of tune

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

A gangly, unruly tale that attempts to spin the success stories of Kiss, Donna Summer and record industry executive Neil Bogart into one confounding narrative, "Spinning Gold" is a tangled mess of a movie, a tribute act masquerading as the real deal.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Ap
AP

Dior transforms Mumbai's Gateway of India into fashion ramp

  • By RAFIQ MAQBOOL - Associated Press

In a glittering splash of luxury fashion, Dior transformed Mumbai’s grand, historic Gateway of India monument into a runway laden with celebrity, beauty and craftsmanship. Flanked by the brightly lit, iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, the spectacular decor turned the heritage site in India’s entertainment and business capital into a blend of color and style as the models lined up Thursday to showcase the Paris fashion house’s 2023 pre-fall collection. The runway, lined with traditional Indian floral designs, reverberated with fusion beats from live musicians as Indian artistry and craftsmanship took center stage in creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection.