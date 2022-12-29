The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to performing in 2023, despite recent accusations of sexual assault from multiple women.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been spotted together — but not on the air.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Drew Barrymore recently opened up about the trauma she endured during and after her 2016 divorce.
- By STEFANIE DAZIO - Associated Press
The family of rapper Theophilus London has filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help to find him. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to him in July in Los Angeles. That's according to a family statement released Wednesday by Secretly, a music label group that has worked with the rapper. London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week. An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that a report for London was taken.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Vicky Krieps stars as Empress Elisabeth of Austria in the new film “Corsage,” which was recently shortlisted for an Oscar nomination and is now playing in limited release. But this is not Romy Schneider's Sisi. Krieps and writer-director Marie Kreutzer have reimagined her story, which starts as the empress turns 40, and reflects on women and celebrity. Krieps said Elisabeth was kind of the first celebrity and she channeled her own newfound fame into her understanding of a misunderstood 19th century figure, known for wearing her corset all the time. The filming was difficult but Krieps said watching it gives her goosebumps and feels like liberation.
- By TRISHA AHMED - Associated Press/Report for America
A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Seacrest is raising a (nonalcoholic) toast to CNN for its decision to scale back the booze during its New Year’s Eve broadcast.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, a reggae singer-songwriter and grandson of Bob Marley, was found dead in Miami-Dade County on Dec. 26, according to reports.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Singer Ariana Grande spread some holiday cheer across the pond to Manchester, England, more than five years after a suicide bombing at her 2017 concert in the city left at least 22 people plus the bomber dead and injured dozens of attendees.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: The Way of Water" has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office faster than any other film released this year, the studio giant announced Wednesday.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
1. "Women Talking." I worry about the movies tackling beloved books, especially if they're by the great Canadian novelist Miriam Toews. But writer/director Sarah Polley was the ideal person to craft this searing, disarmingly funny tale of abused Mennonite women who think they must choose bet…
- The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
New Orleans music legend Walter “Wolfman” Washington, a cornerstone of the city’s musical nightlife for decades, has died of cancer. He was 79. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports Washington died Dec. 22. He was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in March. Even as he underwent treatment, he continued to perform, including at this year’s French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Washington and his band, the Roadmasters, mixed blues, R&B, funk and soul. The guitarist and singer started his career backing New Orleans music legends Irma Thomas, Lee Dorsey and Johnny Adams. Funeral services are scheduled for Jan. 4. at 2 p.m. A benefit concert to help with medical and funeral expenses is planned for Jan. 8.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
There's always something strangely urgent about Tilda Swinton's performances; she has a way of conveying absolute directness, like there's absolutely nothing between our eyes and her characters' souls. When she weeps, in Joanna Hogg's elegant ghost story "The Eternal Daughter," it's devastat…
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Dick Cavett is 86 years old and appears to be in fine physical and mental shape. His friend and idol Groucho Marx is dead, has been for a long time, having taken his last breath and offered his final witty remark in August 1977 when he was 86, his obituaries overshadowed by those of Elvis Pr…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Hirokazu Kore-eda's newest film “Broker” takes elements of a crime drama and strips them down to their humane core in this odyssey about an underground baby selling operation in Korea starring Song Kang-ho. The slow-burn road trip film finds a few lost souls becoming a makeshift family in an attempt to find a buyer for a baby. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Broker” is a reminder that filmmakers looking to explore society’s ills don’t need to make something a misery fest to do so effectively and powerfully. “Broker,” a NEON release in theaters now, is rated R.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
If you want to get with Mel C, you better get with her friends.
- Emily Bloch - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
From Charlottesville, Virginia, to Jacksonville, Florida, John Cena wants to make sure he’s covered on his local news.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — You may like Weezer, but we're betting you never got a billboard from them.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Coolio reportedly died without a will, and seven of his children are likely to inherit his estate.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent Will Trent is a figment of Atlanta author Karin Slaughter’s imagination come to life in 10 bestselling books.
- AP
Musician Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley has died at 31. On Tuesday, Marley’s representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone but a cause of death has not been disclosed yet. The grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley was born in Jamaica and raised in Miami. Jo Mersa Marley was also a reggae musician who followed in his family’s musical footsteps. His most recent work was his own debut album “Eternal” which was released in 2021. News of Marley’s death elicited mourning on social media, including a post from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.