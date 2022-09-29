Take it From the Tinkersons

My worst moment: Garret Dillahunt and the fake tears that turned very real

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In the Freevee comedy “Sprung,” Garret Dillahunt reunites with “Raising Hope” creator Greg Garcia for their latest show together. The premise: A loose collection of knuckleheads fresh out of prison form a ramshackle heist crew that helps other poor sods in need.

'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dies at age 59

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writers

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” has died. Manager Jarez Posey tells The Associated Press that Coolio, whose legal name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Wednesday. The cause was not immediately clear. Coolio was 59. He won a Grammy for best solo rap performance for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 No. 1 hit from the soundtrack of the Michelle Pfeiffer film “Dangerous Minds” that sampled Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song “Pastime Paradise.”

LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer

Saudi-funded LIV Golf is refuting a report that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time. LIV Golf issued a statement that the report was “incomplete and inaccurate,” and that it is ahead of schedule in its inaugural year, including such areas as broadcast rights. If a deal is imminent, it wasn't clear when it would start. Fox Sports had no comment. Media companies typically pay a sports league for the right to broadcast events. In a time buy, the league is responsible for paying for the time on air, along with the cost of production and selling advertising. LIV Golf events are currently available for streaming YouTube, Facebook and its website.

Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on 'Bordeaux Concert'
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

The live album “Bordeaux Concert” is the third show from jazz pianist Keith Jarrett’s 2016 solo tour released by the record label ECM. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the set captures Jarrett still in peak form, filling a summer night in southwest France with an improvised 13-part, 78-minute suite that’s an astounding mix of intensity, invention and introspection. There are nods to Jarrett’s Hungarian roots and Bartók, to Debussy and Gershwin, and for long stretches Jarrett is at his most romantic and cinematic. “Bordeaux Concert” will be released Friday.

Review: Ordinary people struggle for extraordinary justice in 'Argentina, 1985'

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Films about important historical moments are often marked by a heavy solemnity, a sometimes suffocating respectfulness that can make one forget that these events involved real people, human beings with passions and foibles. This is especially common when the subject matter is as dreadful as …

Review: 'Bros' makes rom-com history and then joins in it
Review: 'Bros' makes rom-com history and then joins in it

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

“Bros,” the first gay rom-com produced and distributed by a major American studio, hews very closely to the classic rom-com formula, Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy writes that’s the genius of “Bros” — telling LGBTQ stories and wrapping it in a familiar storyline that everyone can relate to. Billy Eichner stars and co-wrote a story of a slightly nerdy man looking for love from an attractive opposite. It’s not a perfect film but it has what the best have: heart, good faith and good old fashioned love. The R-rated “Bros” opens in theaters Friday.

French Senate report denounces sexual abuse in porn industry
French Senate report denounces sexual abuse in porn industry

  • By SYLVIE CORBET and JADE LE DELEY

A French Senate delegation says sexual and physical abuse in France’s porn industry is “systemic” and lawmakers should better regulate the production of violent videos. The report released on Wednesday was the first prepared for the French parliament to focus on the porn industry. The authors wrote that the violent acts depicted in pornographic films "are not simulated but very real for the women who are being filmed.” They recommended fines and age-verification mechanisms to address the “massive, ordinary and toxic” viewing of porn by children. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in two separate police investigations linked to a major video platform and France’s leading amateur porn site.