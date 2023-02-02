The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press
A former “Dances With Wolves” actor who faces at least five felonies for allegedly sexually abusing Indigenous girls is scheduled to face a judge Thursday. The possible charges against Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, include sex trafficking and sexual assault. Clark County prosecutors have not said when they will formally charge him or whether more charges will be filed. Las Vegas police arrested Chasing Horse this week following a monthslong investigation into alleged abuse authorities say spanned two decades and included physically and sexually assaulting Indigenous girls and women, taking underage wives and leading a cult. He is known for his role as a young Sioux tribe member in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film.
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - AP Business Writer
Sony has appointed a company veteran as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change. Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, will become the president and COO. Kenichiro Yoshida remains chairman and chief executive, signaling continuity at the Tokyo-based maker of PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies. Sony reports earnings later in the day. The change is meant to strengthen Sony’s management across its diverse operations. It has won unanimous board approval. Sony, long synonymous with Japan's technoloical prowess, has struggled in more recent years to best leverage its sprawling operations.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
It’s a cozy relief to be able to throw open the door and find M. Night Shyamalan standing there with his near-annual helping of high-concept thriller. This quiet, gloomier time of year seems perfectly designed for Shyamalan to burst in with his signature brand of big-screen bonkers and some new twists to the age-old question of “Who’s there?” “Knock at the Cabin" is at once like every previous Shyamalan film and a thrilling departure, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Gimmicky set-up? Check. Queasy spiritualism? You bet. But as a self-contained, handsomely staged thriller, Shyamalan’s latest finds the filmmaker working in an appealingly straightforward and stripped-down fashion.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marking the 55th birthday of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley says she's trying to keep their family together.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Tom Brady has officially retired from the National Football League. Based on his new movie “80 For Brady,” it's also time that he immediately retire from filmmaking, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. No one emerges with glory from this syrupy, undercooked story of four elderly friends who are determined to see Brady lead an astonishing come-from-behind win at the 2017 Super Bowl. A quartet of our finest actors — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field— are sacrificed for cheap laughs and unearned poignancy. And Brady, an executive producer, sullies one of his greatest triumphs.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
How much would you pay for the underwear of Grammy-nominated rapper Latto?
- AP
A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith. WAPT-TV reports that the actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College recently to speak with mass communication and performing arts students. The station reports that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.” Tougaloo President Carmen Walters the students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Leslie Odom Jr. is headed back to Broadway.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears is still cranky about people calling the cops to check up on her — and now she’s directed her frustration toward actor Alyssa Milano, who tweeted more than six weeks ago, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.”
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Knock at the Cabin” is a real load — 100 lugubrious minutes of what is intended as steadily mounting dread and apocalypse prevention seminar.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
It seems that M. Night Shyamalan has the end of days on his mind. A couple of years ago, he pondered the quandary of aging in “Old,” based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle,” by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. In his latest film, he turns toward the apocalypse, or at least the idea of…
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
Comedian Colin Quinn has embarked on his eighth one-man show, “Colin Quinn: Small Talk,” playing now through Feb. 11 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York. He’s previously performed on TV, including “Saturday Night Live” and “Girls” and in movies like “Trainwreck,” and is the author of several books, but stand up keeps pulling him back. Known for his observational humor— Quinn shines a light in his new show on the way we communicate in person and online, and spoiler alert: it’s not always pretty. “Nobody’s gonna say ‘play your hits!’” he says. “So you have to keep writing.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 21 seasons, "Dr. Phil" is coming to an end so that the daytime TV host can expand his audience with another planned venture.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writers
Could Beyoncé make Grammy history this year? The race to Grammy glory is extremely tight with heavy hitters Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles all in the running. Associated Press Entertainment Writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Kristin M. Hall break down the odds on whether Queen Bey will reign supreme this year. All signs point to a “Renaissance” revolution in multiple categories including album of the year and record of the year. But dark horses like Steve Lacy and Tobe Nwigwe might have a breakout night. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 5, on CBS and Paramount+.
- AP
The NBC drama “The Blacklist” is stopping after its upcoming tenth season. NBC announced that the series, which stars James Spader as FBI informant Raymond Reddington, will have its finale after a run of episodes that begins on Feb. 26. It's not yet clear when the final episode will be aired. The network says Reddington faces “unparalleled danger” this season as some of the criminals he's squealed on seek revenge. In March, NBC will air the 200th episode of ‘The Blacklist,’ a significant milestone in the often fleeting world of network television.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" received five Academy Award nominations last month, including one for costume designer Ruth Carter and her team, which includes Douriean Fletcher, a jeweler who created the metalwork seen on the Dora Milaje as well as signature pieces that adorn Oscar nominee…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ashton Kutcher isn't quite over ex-wife Demi Moore's memoir, "Inside Out," more than three years after its release.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday's show. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year. Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Linda Ronstadt has a simple and earnest message for the folks discovering her music after the latest episode of "The Last of Us": She hopes you enjoy it.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Editor's note: This review was written by Los Angeles Times TV critic Robert Lloyd's cat, Visity Kitty.]
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Beyhive, this is not a drill.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After a year with no audience and a year in Las Vegas, the 65th Grammy Awards will return to normal on Sunday evening with a full house at the ceremony's longtime home of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.