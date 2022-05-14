- AP
Against the backdrop of a war in Europe, the hugely popular Eurovision Song Contest reaches its flamboyant climax Saturday night as 25 bands perform in front of a live audience in the northern Italian city of Turin, while millions more watch on television around the world. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra is heavily tipped to win by bookmakers, which are giving the group that mixes traditional Ukrainian rhythms, costumes and dance moves with contemporary hip hop a 60% chance of winning. Britain’s Sam Ryder and Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs are each given a 10% shot, while the Italian duo of Mahmood & Blanco have a 6% chance of winning.
A Colorado judge has denied motions to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an elections system worker against former President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures. District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses on Friday rejected arguments made to throw out the case filed by Eric Coomer. He was security director of the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer said he faced death threats after being falsely accused of trying to rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden. Among the defendants in the case are the One America News Network, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and the Gateway Pundit website.
Next year’s Academy Awards will take place March 13. The date for the 95th Academy Awards moves the show up slightly from this year, when they where held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics. But it will also leave in place a stretched-out awards season that some have argued saps the Oscars of drama. The 94th Academy Awards didn’t lack for that, albeit not in the way the film academy intended. On a night that saw Apple TV+’s “CODA” become the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture, Will Smith's infamous slap of presenter Chris Rock overshadowed the awards.
Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” has died. He was 79. Ward died Sunday, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday. No cause or place of death was disclosed per the family’s wishes. Ward earned a Golden Globe and shared the Venice Film Festival ensemble prize for his performance in Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts,” and played the title character in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins.” He also reached new heights playing Mercury 7 astronaut Virgil “Gus” Grissom in 1983′s Academy Award nominated film “The Right Stuff.”
Can we just put this “Fire” out? Almost 40 years after the original adaptation of “Firestarter,” which was not a very good film, a second film from horror specialist Blumhouse also based on the 1980 novel by Stephen King arrives in theaters and on Peacock. Directed by Keith Thomas, whose one…
CHICAGO — Three musical instruments including a 1758 violin were stolen from a town home in the South Loop Wednesday morning while a family of musicians was sleeping.
Kendrick Lamar will be taking his just-released and long-awaited fifth studio album, "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," on tour, including several stops in his native California.
'The Time Traveler's Wife'
Planned Parenthood has tapped scores of young musicians, entertainers and influencers to condemn the U.S. Supreme Court's potential decision to strip their "constitutional right to abortion" by overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. News outlets reported the jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against 30-year-old Ariel Robinson, of Simpsonville. She made no comment before Judge Letitia Verdin sentenced her to life in prison on a charge of homicide by child abuse. Robinson's husband, Austin Robinson, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse last month. He faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. He testified that his wife beat Victoria Smith on Jan. 14, 2021. Medical evidence showed she died when blood pooled in her body and could not get to her brain.
George Takei is NYC’s inaugural Japan Parade’s grand marshal: ‘I’m boldly going where no one else has gone before’
NEW YORK — “Star Trek” actor George Takei expects New York City’s first-ever Japan Parade to be out of this world.
The director of the upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie insulted American audiences in a new interview after it was revealed the biopic will get an NC-17 rating.
NEW YORK — Don’t count “For Colored Girls” out just yet.
Karla Peterson: Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's 'Conversation With Friends' leaves many things unsaid
In Hulu's new adaption of Sally Rooney's 2017 novel "Conversations with Friends," one look on actress Alison Oliver's face is worth many flashing paragraphs of Rooney's kaleidoscopic prose.
There’s a conversation that bubbles up every so often about the absence of sex scenes in contemporary film: Why is everything so chaste on screen? It’s true that Hollywood is making fewer movies about adult relationships at the moment, but it’s not hard to find serious-minded TV that is fill…
Kendrick Lamar won’t be waiting long to promote his first album in five years, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which was released Friday and is one of the most anticipated albums of 2022 for many fans.
