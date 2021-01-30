- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A couple of familiar faces have made their "WandaVision" debut.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Zack Snyder’s eagerly anticipated cut of “Justice League” will see the light of day — thanks to fan demand.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actors with disabilities will be included in auditions for each new film and television production at NBCUniversal, which becomes the second major media company to make such a commitment.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have reached a plea deal to settle misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an altercation with a security guard at a posh Florida hotel.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A great actor’s screen breakthrough tells at least two stories. The triumphant one is about the skill and singularity that got that actor noticed, and led to the big break and the role that makes her artistic possibilities more possible.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Questlove responded with incredulous disbelief when he was first told about the footage.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Familiar" is usually not a favorable adjective in a movie review, but in the case of "The Little Things," it's not a criticism.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and now she spends a good 25 minutes during her talk show, “ The Wendy Williams Show,” devoted to the latest rumors, …
- Sonaiya Kelley Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just over a decade ago while in her mid-20s, British actress Rebecca Hall started to unpack the legacy of her biracial roots.
- Storm Gifford New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Innumerable actors, producers and former co-stars posted condolences and memories on social media regarding the indomitable spirit of actress Cicely Tyson.
- David Matthews New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Country music legend Kris Kristofferson has retired from the music business, according to a press release.
- By HILLEL ITALIE and MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson was active to the end, in the middle of promoting her memoir “Just As I Am” when she died at age 96.
- Los Angeles Times Staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual for the first time and the good news is that makes the preeminent showcase for independent film in the U.S. more accessible than ever. But even with a smaller-than-usual lineup, there is still a lot of titles to sort through over the seven-day (Jan…
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Native to Central and South America, the howler monkey gets its name from the menacing wail it makes. It's among the largest nonhuman primates in the Americas, part of a cluster that migrated, it is speculated, either by raft or natural bridge from Africa some nearly 50 million years ago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson has announced his retirement after five decades and named a manager for his estate.