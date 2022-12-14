- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
-
Meek Mill played football inside the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility with 35 area children from families caught in the criminal justice system. The Philly rapper and social activist says it was important to let the kids know they're not forgotten as their parents or guardians sort through legal issues. Meek Mill survived a rough Philadelphia upbringing and prison to become a Grammy-nominated rapper. He now seeks changes in the same type of neighborhoods he grew up in. Meek Mill is co-chairman of the Reform Alliance. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform in the United States.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
This year was a big one for name-brand pop stars, and out-of-the-blue success stories — some of which made songs from the not-so-recent past ever present in the here and now.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
And you thought I wasn't getting you anything for Christmas. Here's my tinsel-bedecked gift to you: I watched four new Netflix holiday rom-coms (well, one of them is only rom-com-adjacent, but there's kissing under the mistletoe so it counts) — so you don't have to. The rating scale: one to …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sixteen years after her premature death, Octavia Butler is having a moment. As one of the first Black women to write science fiction, Butler has been celebrated and studied for a long time, but she has lately come into wider view. Her 1993 novel "Parable of the Sower" jumped onto the New Yor…
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — In life, as God and Stephen Sondheim understand, we roll along whether or not we choose to do so merrily.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The new musical version of “Some Like It Hot” roars along like the 20th Century Limited, racing from rumba to samba and jive to paso doble, its book unfurling with breakneck zestiness and its fleet-footed dancers and singers speeding so fast from one transition to another that it …
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After "Tár" premiered on the first day of September at the Venice International Film Festival, more than a few people called the Oscar race for lead actress over and done, sending a message to the motion picture academy to begin engraving the trophy with Cate Blanchett's name — provided they…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Dec. 5:
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A transfixing tale about young women growing up in a patriarchal world.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Simon Van Booy uses a simple story about an author telling a story to explore the anything-but-simple process of telling a story.
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Filmed in Brooklyn" by Margo Donohue; Arcadia Publishing (176 pages, $23.99)
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A combination memoir and biography of Camilla Hall, the Minnesota minister's daughter who died in a police shootout.
- Connie Nelson - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Craig Blacklock, one of Minnesota's best-known nature photographers, goes abstract in his latest book on Lake Superior.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
I don’t mess around when I want recommendations for the best new graphic novels.
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: Jon K. Lauck argues that the history of the Midwest reveals an advanced democratic society and refutes stereotypes about the region's repressive culture.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
They'll have what she's having. “When Harry Met Sally” is one of 25 films chosen this year to enter the National Film Registry. So is “The Little Mermaid” and “Iron Man.” The registry is housed at the Library of Congress and selects new films each year for preservation. The oldest film chosen this year is a silent documentary from 1898, long thought lost, about the Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. Also chosen was John Waters’ “Hairspray,” Brian de Palma’s “Carrie” and the 1950 version of “Cyrano de Bergerac” starring Jose Ferrer, whose performance made him the first Hispanic actor to win a best actor Oscar.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Choose your reading materials wisely and you will finish every book you start.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An ambitious look at the promise of America through a tiny Florida Shaker community in the early 1900s.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
James Cameron and Sigourney Weaver's long-running friendship and collaboration reaches an unlikely pinnacle in “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” Though Weaver co-starred in Cameron’s original 2009 “Avatar,” her character, Dr. Grace Augustine was shot and killed. When Cameron was sketching out what would eventually become plans for four more “Avatar” films, he met with Weaver to suggest a novel idea of how she might be reborn on Pandora. Weaver would come back in an entirely new role: Kiri, the 14-year-old biological daughter of Grace’s avatar. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters Thursday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The 3,000-square-foot Brentwood home that once belonged to late television icon Betty White has been destroyed, a year after the "Golden Girls" star died in December 2021.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending December 9th.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Good Morning America" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will remain off the air while ABC News conducts an internal review of their off-air romantic relationship.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Megan Thee Stallion took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and told jurors that rapper Tory Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and called her an expletive as she tried to walk away from him. The Grammy winning hip-hop superstar Megan testified Tuesday at the trial of Lanez. She said she and Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris had gotten into an argument in an SUV after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills in 2020, and Lanez wounded her feet with the gunshots. He has pleaded not guilty to three felonies connected with the incident.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
