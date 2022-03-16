- Jeremy Reynolds - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — A day after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, violinist Marta Krechkovsky stayed behind after a rehearsal with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On the Peacock drama “Joe vs. Carole,” which is based on the “Tiger King” docuseries, Brian Van Holt plays zookeeper John Reinke. “Like everybody else on the planet, I binge-watched the docuseries,” said Van Holt. “That was my introduction to Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin and the rest of the …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of March 7:
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
Two prominent American poets offer poems to ignite a love of both poetry and nature in the imaginations of young readers.
- Hannah Joyner - Star Tribune (TNS)
The main characters in "The Fell" consider how individual freedom and collective responsibility collide during a period of pandemic lockdown.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
An Irish journalist plumbs the depths of modern Irish society, from its all-powerful priests to its corrupt politicians.
- Jean Guerrero - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The desire to confide, to be seen, is a universal human one; personal narrative is a way of reaping art from that desire. But only some people are taught that their lives are worthy of the endeavor.
- Vikas Turakhia - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Through linked stories, Eloghosa Osunde's debut novel offers a scathing assessment of Nigeria's corruption and its laws criminalizing same-sex relationships.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Need to get lost in a book these days? Here's the best kind of spring bouquet: an assortment of fresh paperbacks, all recommended.
Former Chicago Bull Charles Oakley talks about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’ and the punches, shoves and slaps he’s remembered for
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The good news is Charles Oakley’s new memoir, “The Last Enforcer: Outrageous Stories From the Life and Times of One of the NBA’s Fiercest Competitors,” comes with a six-page index, for easy perusal. The bad news — particularly if you played in the NBA during the power forward’s 19-…
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An intensely evocative and ultimately shattering coming-of-age novel set in the waning years of the Soviet Union.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Don't Miss: What happens in a life when you are afraid to make choices that might hurt those who count on you.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the face of a defamation lawsuit from ex-fiance Marilyn Manson, Evan Rachel Wood says she’s “steady as a rock” and definitely “not scared.”
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has expressed a desire to house Ukrainian refugees as Russian forces continue to attack the country.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Another chart-topping pop star wants to come to Broadway.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns.
Movie review: Small-scale crime drama ‘The Outfit’ benefits from star Mark Rylance, but it isn’t finely tailored
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Mark Rylance’s foundational performance almost is reason enough to recommend “The Outfit.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Evan Rachel Wood has more harrowing allegations to make against Marilyn Manson.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Graham Moore wanted to bring new style to the mobster movie genre.