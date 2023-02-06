The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
For almost as long as the 50 years of history celebrated on Sunday's Grammy awards, rap artists have had an uncomfortable relationship with the music's biggest institution. Certainly the Grammys hope that 2023 represents a turning point. The 15-minute Questlove-curated history lesson was a blast and offered some overdue attention. DJ Khaled's performance of “God Did” featured a memorable performance by Jay-Z. Dr. Dre was given an innovator's award named for him. Other standout Grammy moments: Beyoncé’s haul of awards, Harry Styles' style, a breezy performance by show host Trevor Noah, and a surprise song of the year win for Bonnie Raitt.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé was the big winner — and loser — at the 65th Grammy Awards.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
The 65th Grammys In Memoriam segment this year featured both live and recorded performances as a slideshow of singers, musicians, recording executives and other music industry figures who died over the past year appeared on screen.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
History was made — and not made — in a number of key ways at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé's latest victories made her the biggest winner in Grammy history.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Once shunned by the Recording Academy, the 2023 Grammy Awards paid homage to 50 years of hip-hop history on Sunday with performances by influential artists from the genre’s past, present and future.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Beyoncé further cemented herself as Grammys royalty Sunday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kim Petras made history on Sunday as the first transgender woman to win the Grammy Award for pop duo/group performance.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — To no one’s surprise, Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” was named best rap album at the 2023 Grammys. It’s his third nomination and win in the category, following victories for “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “DAMN.” in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Queen Bey claimed a spot on the Grammys throne.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For a third year in a row, K-pop superstars BTS were shut out at the Grammy Awards.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Fleetwood Mac no longer plans to perform together as a band after one of its longtime members, Christine McVie, died late last year. That’s what drummer Mick Fleetwood told the Los Angeles Times Sunday on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Grammys host Trevor Noah officially kicked off music’s biggest night for the third year in a row with another witty opening monologue — following a dynamic performance from Bad Bunny.
- AP
Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s contract with the Philadelphia Orchestra was extended on Sunday through 2030, and his title was upgraded to music and artistic director. The 47-year-old Canadian was hired in 2010 as music director starting with the 2012-13 season. He was given a five-year extension in 2015 through 2021-22 that was extended a year later through 2025-26. At the time, he agreed to become the Metropolitan Opera’s music director, a role he still holds. Nézet-Séguin has hired 23 musicians as the Phildelphia Orchestra’s music director. The orchestra is known for the lengthy director terms of Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ormandy and Riccardo Muti.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
By now, Brandi Carlile has established herself as a perennial Grammy contender, thanks to an immaculate midcareer run that’s seen the Washington folk-rocker hit new gears as a vocalist, songwriter and an eager collaborator with a genuine spirit. As Carlile’s transcended from a theater-packin…
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange robe by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her outer look to reveal a busty sequin gown. Earlier, Doja Cat rocked a shiny, skintight Atelier Versace look. Her Paris Fashion Week look in red and adorned from head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals won't soon be forgotten. There were golden crowns (Matt B), glittery mouth bling (Alligator Jesus) and epic tattoos (Alisha Gaddis). And just about every hue on the color wheel was represented.
- Maane Khatchatourian - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Music’s biggest night returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, and along with it, one of Hollywood’s grandest red carpets.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Two years after Armie Hammer was accused of raping a woman and allegedly coercing others to engage in aggressive sexual activities, the actor is discussing the allegations against him for the first time.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Say this for Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala: It might be the only party in Los Angeles where Frankie Valli is as likely to spark a singalong as Lil Wayne.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Add yet another honor to Viola Davis' long list of accolades.
- By The Associated Press
Beyoncé extends her reign as most awarded female artist of all time and most awarded vocalist with a win early Sunday at the Grammys for best dance/electronic recording. In the pre-show, "Encanto” won for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media. Several of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for the night’s top honors — Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition. Trevor Noah will host beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.
- Jessica Garrison - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — First Lady Jill Biden is in Los Angeles to be a presenter at Sunday night’s 65th Grammy Awards.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Cardi B paid homage to Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in a pre-Grammy event. The rapper gave high praise to both Greenwald and Kallman who were honored with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular event – which was held the night before the Grammy Awards – returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic. In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. Kevin Costner kicked off the multi-hour event with speech about his relationship with Davis and the late Whitney Houston.