E.W. Scripps announces formation of new sports division

  • AP

The E.W. Scripps Company has announced the launch of a sports division as it looks to acquire local and national rights for teams and leagues. Scripps has stations in 61 markets and is the nation’s fourth-largest local TV broadcaster. It also purchased ION Media last year, which has the fifth-largest national broadcast viewership. Scripps sports could serve as an alternative or additional outlet for teams looking beyond regional sports networks, which have encountered financial difficulties in recent years.

'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to feature Duran Duran, New Edition
AP

'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve' to feature Duran Duran, New Edition

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2023 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with iconic bands from the 1980s and 1990s as well as a member of BTS and a TikTok sensation. Duran Duran will play from a catalogue that includes hits like “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Rio.” R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of their chart-toppers and solo hits like “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative” and “Poison.” South Korean songwriter and member BTS, will play a medley of his songs, and Tik-Tok star Jax will sing pop hits “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.”

AP

Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' saves the fireworks for last. Here are 7 key revelations

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When it comes to Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their escape from "the Firm" is an essential part of their modern love story — and the final three episodes of their much-talked-about Netflix docuseries, which premiered Thursday, walk viewers through what made royal life intolerable.

AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

AP

AP

The best pop music albums of 2022

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

If 2022 was a year of at least trying to return to normalcy, part of that process for music makers was putting all they had to say out there, releasing the pent up accumulation of ideas accrued over two years of pandemic living.

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daryl McCormack's grand year
AP

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daryl McCormack’s grand year

  • By HILARY FOX - Associated Press

Daryl McCormack is having a busy and rewarding year with appearances on TV in brutal period drama “Peaky Blinders” and dark comedy thriller “Bad Sisters.” That's in addition to his star-making performance as the title character in the film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” The roles have sent him to his first awards show, where he brought his mom along. It's also led to his selection as one of The Associated Press' Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022, joining stars like Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu and Iman Vellani. McCormack says he's taking it in stride, just “enjoying the moment.”

Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting
AP

Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting

  • By The Associated Press

Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah. He's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023. The comedian who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which would mark his third time leading the Grammys. The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena. Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.

AP

2022 Notebook: The slap heard (and seen) around the world

  • By The Associated Press

Was it real? Or staged? Very real, it turned out. Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian told a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, reverberated through the entertainment industry and the nation. It also led to Smith being banned from the Oscars for a decade. The incident touched off multiple conversations about race, celebrity and authenticity. Smith apologized, and eventually released an apology video as well. Months later, the AP journalists who were there still marvel at what happened.

AP

New initiative promotes diversity across sectors in Italy

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press

The founder of the Afro Fashion Association in Italy says she is launching awards recognizing the achievements of minorities in Italian society, to promote greater diversity and inclusion. The first edition of the Black Carpet Awards will premier on Feb. 22, during Milan Fashion Week, and be sponsored by Instagram and Conde Nast. Michelle Francine Ngonmo said Thursday she was inspired by a note she received from Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and founder of the Off-White label, recognizing her work promoting people of color in Italian fashion. It said simply: “I see you.” Ten awards will recognize leaders who promote inclusion, diversity and equity through culture, creativity, community, legacy and entrepreneurship.