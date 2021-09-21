- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Scott Foley has spent most of his life watching reality TV: “Top Chef,” “Project Runway,” “The Challenge,” “some f—ing gold mining show on Discovery.” He’s even hosted his own, “Ellen’s Next Great Designer.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The friendship between a 19th-century ghost and a present-day pothead is unlikely movie fare — until you hear its genesis.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The fifth film about America's preeminent fictional dystopian holiday tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 28.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's possible that the future of NBC News started in a Miami dentist office.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Like most college graduates, Joe Kimbreau has some choices to make about the rest of his life. Unlike most college graduates, he’s getting the chance to live out his options.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Anyone able to count had to acknowledge months ago that Lil Nas X was no longer at risk of being remembered as a one-hit wonder.
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
What I'm obsessed with: "Loving in Stereo," the new album from the U.K. dance duo Jungle.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plaque and a palm tree weren't enough to mark the swagger and star power of Burt Reynolds.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It is so unfair to compare one work of art or commerce, or streaming entity, against another. Yet here we are, the morning after the Emmy Awards. Best of luck with the fairness doctrine.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Certified Lover Boy” has found comfort in being on top.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor known for performances in the 1990s movies “Friday,” “Menace II Society” and “House Party,” has died. He was 55.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Late-night star Conan O’Brien didn’t win any Emmy Awards Sunday night but insisted on making his presence known by repeatedly enlivening the three-hour telecast with a few unscripted moments.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 73rd Emmy Awards telecast on CBS was watched by 7.4 million viewers, a significant 16% rise over last year’s all-time low, according to Nielsen data.
- Joan Morris - Mercury News (TNS)
After a long drought, "Survivor" is back with all the intrigue and annoying players we've come to expect after 40 seasons of the first and ultimate reality game show.
- AP
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than 100 cultural, humanities and arts nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing nearly $1 million in federal funds to help them survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic, officials anounced Monday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
They went to hell and back.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lesli Linka Glatter is the new president of the Directors Guild of America after being elected at the union's national convention in Los Angeles.
- By SALLY HO - Associated Press
It was a United Nations speech that got attention like few others — a plug for vaccines, young people and the earth's well being from superstar K-pop band BTS.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Many of Broadway's biggest lights — including Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera and Idina Menzel — will make appearances at Sunday's TV celebration of Broadway’s return.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — aka Hollywood's latest superspreader event — took place Sunday evening in Los Angeles. Didn't know that? You weren't alone. And this story is for you.