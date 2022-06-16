American-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki has won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction for her novel called “The Book of Form and Emptiness.” Ozeki was awarded the 30,000 pound ($36,000) prize on Wednesday at a ceremony in London. The playful, philosophical novel is about a bereaved boy’s relationship with books and the objects in his house — all of which speak to him. Ozeki is also a filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, and her book explores the complex relationship between people and their possessions. The Women’s Prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. Previous winners include Zadie Smith, Tayari Jones and Maggie O’Farrell. Last year’s winner was Susanna Clarke for her literary fantasy “Piranesi.”