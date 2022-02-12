Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

Former Bengal Collinsworth excited to call 5th Super Bowl
Sports
AP

Former Bengal Collinsworth excited to call 5th Super Bowl

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cris Collinsworth is familiar with Super Bowl runs by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was part of the first two during his eight-year career with the franchise and has seen their highs and lows during the past 33 years, not only as a commentator but as a resident of neighboring…

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: