The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Nothing illustrates the political passions of a television network's audience quite like ratings for a presidential inaugural.
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — President Joe Biden’s inauguration was watched by more than 30 million TV viewers Wednesday and will likely top the average for Donald Trump’s ceremony in 2017, according to early Nielsen data.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Ready for a documentary about three decades of agonizing fits and starts of the Mideast peace process, from the perspective of U.S. negotiators? You're probably thinking that doesn't sound too enticing right about now.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Karen Gillan is about to be out of this world again.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Bridgerton," the Regency-era period piece based on the novels of Julia Quinn, is coming back for a second season on Netflix.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As she did much of the nation on Wednesday, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman left CNN's Anderson Cooper speechless during their post-inauguration interview.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton said her brother Randy Parton, who sang and performed with her, as well as at her Dollywood theme park, has died. He was 67.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — With a trilingual song that calls for the people of the Americas to unite in a more fair and loving world, Brazilian reggae band Natiruts, Jamaican musician Ziggy Marley and Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio hope to make the whole continent vibrate.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Martin admits that Coldplay’s latest album could have sounded terrible if it wasn’t for one person — mastering engineer Emily Lazar.
Michael Phillips: At the Biden inauguration, six minutes of poetry just revived a nation’s cultural hopes for the future
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Our new president is a man for prose. In his inaugural address Wednesday, on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Joe Biden defended the value of truth, facts, science. He spoke forcefully of the seemingly unachievable need for a sense of shared purpose, in the face of a pandemic and so many other…
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The shows won’t go on at the Glastonbury music festival for at least another year.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Willy Wonka will live on for a new generation of film-goers.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Glastonbury music festival has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic for the second year in a row.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON and MICHEL EULER
-
PARIS (AP) — Just like the leaves of its gilded fans, France’s storied fan-making museum could fold and vanish. The splendid Musee de l’Eventail in Paris, classed as a historical monument, is the cultural world’s latest coronavirus victim.
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — In a conversation some days ago with Jason Geis, the artistic director of the Chicago improv company known as ComedySportz, I heard something I’d not heard said before.