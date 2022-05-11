- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Back when the TV season took place between autumn and spring, the summer months were awash in reruns. Streaming upended all of that for good, and here we are with new shows and new seasons premiering year-round. With that in mind, here’s a look at what’s to come.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s semi-autobiographical new movie tops the DVD releases for the week of May 17.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
During the five-year hiatus between studio albums, Kendrick Lamar effectively disappeared from the public eye — at least in the (solo) music department.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 2:
- Trisha Collopy - Star Tribune (TNS)
- Anjali Enjeti - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An ambitious inventor leaves behind a troubling legacy.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
It's important to have more than one book going at a time — just like it's important to have more than one dog.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Colin Barrett's radiant collection showcases a dazzling talent from the Emerald Isle.
- Anthony Bukoski - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Set in the swamps of Louisiana in the early 1980s, this novel is rich with myth and mystery.
- Jane Henderson - St. Louis Post-Dispatch (TNS)
St. LOUIS — The Holy Ghost is visible, chatty and even a quipster in a new comics collection by John Hendrix.
- AP
A woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Pazienza also was detained after a judge revoked her $500,000 bail during the court appearance on Tuesday. She is accused of shoving Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground on March 10 in the Chelsea neighborhood. Gustern suffered a head injury and died five days later. A prosecutor said Pazienza was celebrating with her fiance that night and became upset after they were told to leave a park because it was closing. The prosecutor said Pazienza pushed Gustern while walking away from the park.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — James Hong, the ubiquitous veteran character actor who found a champion in “Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim, accepted his fan-funded star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in a burst of drums, cymbals and Chinese lion dancers — all harbingers of joy and good fortune.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
TULSA, Okla. — "That's my program," said Bill Pagel of Hibbing, Minnesota, America's most obsessive Bob Dylan collector.
Actor James Cromwell superglues hand to counter in Manhattan Starbucks protest over fee for vegan milk
- Rocco Parascandola - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Actor James Cromwell glued his hand to the counter at a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks as part of a protest over the chain charging extra for vegan milk.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, mourned the TV star Monday in a heartbreaking Mother's Day post on Instagram.
Ahead of NYC debut, ‘Fat Ham’ – a queer, Black twist on Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ – wins Pulitzer Prize for drama
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Days before James Ijames’ “Fat Ham” makes its off-Broadway debut at the Public Theater, the play is the recipient of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
- AP
Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on “Succession” joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives. He then glued his hand to the counter. A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers’ right to voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt store operations.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dave Chappelle's recent comedy shows at the Hollywood Bowl that made headlines will not be available to stream on Netflix, according to press materials from the streaming giant.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Longtime film and TV actor Jack Kehler, who had a small-but-standout role in “The Big Lebowski,” has died at age 75.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
For 50 days, eight teenage girls survived on a deserted island after their plane crashed, as part of a controlled social experiment.
- By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
The “ManningCast” so popular on “Monday Night Football” is coming to major championship golf. ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples. In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson. That wasn't the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field. Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?