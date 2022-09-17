- AP
The beer is flowing at Munich’s world-famous Oktoberfest for the first time since 2019. With three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — the city's mayor inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday to open the festivities. Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Bavaria’s capital. But the event didn't take place in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with the unpredictable development of COVID-19 infections and restrictions. The mayor of Munich says he thinks the city made the right decision to allow the festival to take place this year. It runs through Oct. 3.
Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy have taken part in the first full rehearsal of the procession that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to its final resting place. Drums thumped and and marching bands walked ahead of a hearse Saturday as troops lined The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle. On Monday the scene will repeat itself, but with thousands of people expected to be there for a final farewell. The queen died last week at age 96. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday in Westminster Abbey, after which her coffin will be taken by hearse to Windsor.
Hotels, restaurants and shops are packed as royal fans pour into the heart of London to experience the flag-lined roads, pomp-filled processions and brave a mileslong line for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II. Visitors crowding into central London from as far away as the U.S. and India for the historic moment are giving a boost to businesses at a time when the British economy is facing a cost-of-living crisis fueled by the highest inflation in four decades and predictions of a looming recession. The overall economic boost might be limited because Monday has been declared a public holiday for the queen's funeral. But experts said renewed interest in the royal family could sustain tourism demand.
A fight has broken out over who should be left in charge of Anne Heche’s estate.
Theater staged a pandemic comeback, but audiences didn’t get the memo.
NEW YORK — The music of the night is coming to an end — after 35 years.
Pink Floyd co-founder Nick Mason calls reports of half-billion dollar sale of the band’s music ‘dubious’
Speculation has been growing over the summer that Pink Floyd, one of the bestselling bands in rock history, is set to sell its lucrative music catalog for more than $600 million.
“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, a victim of post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York. The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway in February, according to multiple reports. A spokesman for the show did not not respond to questions from The Associated Press. The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by more than 145 million people in 183 cities. The closure was first reported by the New York Post.
LOS ANGELES — As its 100th birthday approaches, the iconic Hollywood sign is getting a bit of a makeover.
LOS ANGELES — Chrissy Teigen revealed Thursday that the miscarriage she suffered two years ago was actually an abortion.
New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow.
DALLAS — Eva Schloss is no stranger to Dallas. As a Holocaust survivor willing to share her harrowing life story, she appeared in Richardson as recently as three years ago. In 2002, she flew in from London to see a play about her life, "And Then They Came for Me," which was showcased at Dall…
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kelsea Ballerini and 5 Seconds of Summer, a Oprah Winfrey-produced documentary about acting icon Sidney Poitier and a starry celebration of Norman Lear that includes George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Aniston. “Quantum Leap” is jumping back to TV with a sequel to the 1989-93 sci-fi series about a scientist trapped in the past by an experiment gone awry. And the film “On the Come Up” is about a 16-year-old girl with rap ambitions that is based on the best-selling 2019 young-adult novel by Angie Thomas.
After definitively playing male lead Don Draper in the landmark cable TV series “Mad Men” from 2007 to 2015, the charismatic Jon Hamm lost his way. He played himself in episodes of both “Barry” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” But his other work did not stick. For a time, he was best known as the…
This butterfly’s getting a new set of wings.
Actor Naomi Ackie captures singer Whitney Houston's rise to fame and ups and downs in the newly released trailer for the upcoming biopic "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
'Quantum Leap'
With her rousing new action-drama, "The Woman King," director Gina Prince-Bythewood suggests that, in at least one crucial respect, the West African kingdom of Dahomey was more ahead of its time than that starry imperialist empire called Hollywood. An early 19th-century epic awash in militar…
LONDON — When news of Queen Elizabeth's death was announced, an elaborate plan for national mourning kicked into place. Pop radio stations played sadder, slower tunes. Newscasters changed into all-black outfits.