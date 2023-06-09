Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees
AP

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 25 in Los Angeles. He’s up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist along with best collaboration and viewer’s choice with Future and Tems for their song “Wait for U.” Drake’s three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who is up for five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year through “Her Loss,” best group and viewer’s choice for their hit “Jimmy Cooks." Rapper GloRilla will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated act with six.

AP

'Flamin' Hot' review: Spicy snack, underwhelming story

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

The Frito Lay Cinematic Universe enters the chat with "Flamin' Hot," the generically inspirational tale of the supposed founder of the popular spicy snacks, which itself could use a little heat — not to mention a liberal sprinkling of the truth — in its storytelling.

Family of 'Serial' podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings
AP

Family of 'Serial' podcast murder victim demands right to take part in hearings

  • By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press

The family of the murder victim whose case is chronicled by the podcast “Serial” has asked Maryland’s highest court to give crime victims a right to be heard and challenge evidence at hearings. Attorneys for Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, filed a petition in the state Supreme Court on Thursday. The family says they didn’t get sufficient notice to attend a hearing last fall where the man convicted of her murder had his sentence overturned. An intermediate court agreed with the family and Adnan Syed’s murder sentence was reinstated, although he remains free while the case works its way through the courts.

AP

Under house arrest, fake heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin launches podcast to rehab public image

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.

AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

AP

Lloyd a Fox studio analyst for Women's World Cup, Dellacamera lead broadcaster
Sports
AP

Lloyd a Fox studio analyst for Women's World Cup, Dellacamera lead broadcaster

  • AP

JP Dellacamera will be Fox’s lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight Women’s World Cup and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst. Dellacamera will be paired with former U.S. national team midfielder Aly Wagner for the second straight women’s tournament and one of three crews on site in Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, which opens July 20. Rob Stone will be the studio host for Fox’s third straight Women’s World Cup along with two men’s World Cups. The set will have the Sydney Opera House as a backdrop.

AP

How much would you pay for Prince's first demo tape?

  • Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)

It might be the most desirable pre-fame Prince collectible: the demo tape and promotional packet that helped him land his deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1977. And it's for sale.