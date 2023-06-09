The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bryan Cranston is planning his exit from Hollywood because he’s ready to spend some quality time with his wife, Robin Dearden.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 25 in Los Angeles. He’s up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist along with best collaboration and viewer’s choice with Future and Tems for their song “Wait for U.” Drake’s three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who is up for five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year through “Her Loss,” best group and viewer’s choice for their hit “Jimmy Cooks." Rapper GloRilla will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated act with six.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even Spider-Man needs a break sometimes.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has opened up about why she declined to participate in an explosive new documentary series examining her reality TV family's ties to an ultraconservative, widely criticized religious ministry.
- Emily Holshouser - The Orange County Register (TNS)
A Los Angeles-based actor and comedian known for roles on “Bob’s Burger’s” and “Arrested Development” is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DC Young Fly is mourning his late partner and mother of his three children, Ms Jacky Oh.
- Astrid Kayembe - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested Tuesday in New York ... again.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The 80th birthday celebration for Robert De Niro will kick into high gear with a three-day fan-centric event aptly titled “De Niro Con” in New York City this fall.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nearly six months after he was accused of sexual assault, "Wednesday" actor Percy Hynes White dismissed the online claims this week, characterizing them as part of "a campaign of misinformation" from somebody he's never met.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
The Frito Lay Cinematic Universe enters the chat with "Flamin' Hot," the generically inspirational tale of the supposed founder of the popular spicy snacks, which itself could use a little heat — not to mention a liberal sprinkling of the truth — in its storytelling.
- By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
The family of the murder victim whose case is chronicled by the podcast “Serial” has asked Maryland’s highest court to give crime victims a right to be heard and challenge evidence at hearings. Attorneys for Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, filed a petition in the state Supreme Court on Thursday. The family says they didn’t get sufficient notice to attend a hearing last fall where the man convicted of her murder had his sentence overturned. An intermediate court agreed with the family and Adnan Syed’s murder sentence was reinstated, although he remains free while the case works its way through the courts.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Lorna Courtney, one of South Ozone Park’s brightest new talents, has taken Broadway by storm as the lead in “& Juliet,” a role she feels she was destined to play.
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
While under house arrest in New York, Anna Sorokin has launched the podcast, “The Anna Delvey Show.” From her East Village apartment, she tells the Associated Press: “I’m on 24/7 house arrest. I’m only allowed to leave for my parole check-ins, my ICE check-ins, and for medical emergencies.” Arrested in late 2017, she was convicted in 2019 of bilking banks, hotels and wealthy New Yorkers out of $275,000. After serving three years in prison, partly at Riker’s Island jail complex, Sorokin, a German citizen, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and then released after posting a $10,000 bond in the fall to home confinement.
A once-in-a-lifetime party: DJ Jazzy Jeff will spin hip-hop classics for 50 old-school emcees in Atlantic City
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — DJ Jazzy Jeff Townes is hype.
Appreciation: George Winston, dead at 74: 'I have no doubt I'll be forgotten, and that's good' said the New Age pianist
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Unlike many musicians who sold millions of album and drew devoted concert audiences for several decades, George Winston did not want to be remembered.
- Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Lifestyle icon and famed workaholic Martha Stewart is trending on social media after her rant about about people working from home went viral.
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending June 3rd.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following Food Network drama, Tabitha Brown launches new seasonings, is writing 3rd book with Netflix show underway
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Tabitha Brown is spicing things up as she rebounds from an ill-fated Food Network stint.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Two of Danny Masterson’s former lawyers, Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, have been sanctioned for sharing confidential discovery material with the Church of Scientology to help aid Masterson in his rape trial.
- AP
JP Dellacamera will be Fox’s lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight Women’s World Cup and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst. Dellacamera will be paired with former U.S. national team midfielder Aly Wagner for the second straight women’s tournament and one of three crews on site in Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, which opens July 20. Rob Stone will be the studio host for Fox’s third straight Women’s World Cup along with two men’s World Cups. The set will have the Sydney Opera House as a backdrop.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
It might be the most desirable pre-fame Prince collectible: the demo tape and promotional packet that helped him land his deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1977. And it's for sale.