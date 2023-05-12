The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
May 5-11, 2023
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Country music’s biggest artists took the field Thursday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco to compete at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Their uniforms had a little more sparkle than those of the NFL players who most often battle at the venue, and they were fighting for…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jennifer Lopez plays an assassin and a mother in the new Netflix film “The Mother,” directed by Niki Caro off a story idea by Misha Green. The film posits a scenario where she gave up her daughter at birth, for her protection, but 12 years later the girl is in danger and she's the only one who can save her. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that Lopez is a capable action star but that the movie is just fine and exactly what you'd expect, lacking emotional resonance. “The Mother" is rated R and starts streaming Friday.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
The swagger of Eilen Jewell’s ninth studio album offers no hint it came together after she thought her career might be over amid a succession of personal setbacks. Instead of calling it quits, Jewell found the inspiration that led to “Get Behind the Wheel.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the album is an engaging collection of slightly psychedelic songs that evoke the sprawling landscape of Jewell’s native Idaho. She sings about love at high volume and the cycle of life. “Get Behind the Wheel” is out now.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CBS host Gayle King isn't pleased about getting the runaround from Robert De Niro, who revealed earlier this week that he had welcomed a new baby — his seventh child.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country music musician Jimmie Allen, who is known for the songs "Best Shot" and "Warrior," is being sued by his former manager for alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress, according to legal documents obtained by the L.A. Times.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A year after confirming their romance, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and Australian musician G Flip are married.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
CNN is expected to bump Kaitlan Collins into prime time following a contentious Republican town hall featuring Donald Trump.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
So excited, so exotic — Beyoncé's a seasoned professional — and her Renaissance tour cycle is officially upon us.
- By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS - AP Business Writer
Adidas has decided to try to sell a portion of its remaining Yeezy shoe inventory and donate the proceeds to chartitable organizations, CEO Bjørn Gulden said Thursday. After the German sportbrand cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in October, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys was unknown. Gulden said the company spent months trying to find solutions — and has now decided to sell a portion of the inventory and donate the proceeds to organizations that were harmed by Ye’s comments and actions.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
It’s all about the children. If an action movie’s job is to kill as many adversaries as possible while retrieving and protecting an abducted child (preferably the protagonist’s), narratively it can put its feet up and dictate the rest. Long before Denzel Washington was a Man on Fire, long be…
- Madeleine Marr - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Major news for “Real Housewives of Miami” fans: Your favorite guilty pleasure is on the move.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CNN's town hall with former President Donald Trump drew 3.1 million viewers on Wednesday, but network executives faced a tsunami of criticism for giving the Republican candidate a platform to spread lies.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Ashley Gorley, Zach Bryan and Hailey Whitters are already winners ahead of Thursday’s 58th Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in Frisco.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — What’s Shania Twain wearing? Is Kane Brown looking sharp? What’s Maren Morris’ ensemble like? How about Jelly Roll?
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Two new albums carry strains of Moby Grape, a rock band that had its moment of glory in 1967 amid San Francisco’s Summer of Love. Bad decisions, bad habits and bad luck made the Grape’s purple reign brief. But the quintet did release one classic album, and decades later, two founding members have created vital new music. Peter Lewis’ gentle tenor turns back the clock on his solo album “Imagination.” Jerry Miller handles lead guitar on singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell’s new album “Get Behind the Wheel.” Jewell’s set is out now, and Lewis’ will be released June 16.
Elliot Page shows off top surgery scars in shirtless photo: ‘So grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me’
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Elliot Page feels “joy” thanks to gender-affirming care — and just in time for summer.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Die-hard fans of singer-turned-actor-fashion icon Harry Styles now have a new way to consume the pop superstar — in the form of a comic book.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Victoria’s Secret is getting back in the fashion show business — but in a very different way than previously known.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
“It Ain’t Over” aims to elevate Yogi Berra's playing career alongside his persona as a cultural icon. The 98-minute Sony Pictures Classics documentary premiered last June at the Tribeca Festival and in theaters in the New York tri-state area and Los Angeles on Friday, which would have been his 98th birthday. Producer Peter Sobiloff got the idea after seeing "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” the documentary on Fred Rogers in 2018 and attending the Yogi Berra Museum Celebrity Golf Classic the following day. Lindsay Berra, Yogi's granddaughter, is executive producer and the film's narrator.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joni Mitchell is taking her comeback wide.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
A crop of new horror movies explores a classic scary theme: Mommy. Movies ranging from the new “Infinity Pool” and “Evil Dead Rise” to last year's “Barbarian” get scares out of their characters' mother complexes. Experts say the horror genre is well-suited to grappling with such issues because it is at its core primal. And it doesn't get much more primal or universal than mother-child relationships. Perhaps the most famous warped maternal bond in film was in Alfred Hitchcock's “Psycho" from 1960. And long before film, there was Mary Shelley's seminal horror story from 1818, “Frankenstein.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former Fugees member Pras is preparing to sue 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stone over social media posts and a news article that alleged the rapper was an informant for the FBI.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Parkinson's disease has most likely robbed Michael J. Fox of more acting roles. But he's not done telling powerful stories.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
The MVP of "Book Club: The Next Chapter" is the only one of the four leads who isn't an Oscar winner.